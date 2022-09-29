AGL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
EFERT 78.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
EPCL 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.54%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
FFL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
GGGL 10.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.19%)
GTECH 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.97%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
OGDC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.72%)
PAEL 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
PRL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.58%)
TRG 122.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.04%)
UNITY 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WAVES 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,104 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.24%)
BR30 15,468 Decreased By -141.6 (-0.91%)
KSE100 41,014 Decreased By -421.3 (-1.02%)
KSE30 15,312 Decreased By -192 (-1.24%)
Saudi outperforms Gulf peers but posts monthly loss

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2022 06:48pm
Saudi Arabia’s stock market outperformed Gulf peers on Thursday, extending rebound for a second session, but posted a monthly loss following a recent slide.

On Monday, the Saudi bourse hit its lowest in over 9 months, as fears grew that central banks racing to raise interest rates to tame inflation will drag the global economy into recession.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index finished 2.1% higher, buoyed by a 2.7% rise in oil giant Saudi Aramco and a 1.8% increase in Al Rajhi Bank.

But the rise could be temporary if oil prices record more losses, according to Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA BDSwiss.

Crude prices firmed, erasing earlier losses, on indications that OPEC+ might cut output, though a stronger dollar and weak economic outlook kept a lid on gains.

However, the index registered a monthly loss of over 7%, its biggest monthly drop since June.

Most Gulf markets rebound; Abu Dhabi extends losses

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.4%, supported by 1.8% increase in the United Arab Emirates’ biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

The Qatari index closed 1.2%, with Qatar National Bank, the Gulf’s biggest lender, jumping 1.2%.

The Qatari stock market continued to rebound with natural gas prices stabilizing to a certain extent, said Takieddine.

“The market could also find support in positive local fundamentals.”

Dubai’s main share index gave up early gains to close 0.8% lower, hit by a 3.4% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

On the other hand, the emirate’s toll-road operator Salik settled 11% higher, after rising as 20% above its listing price of 2 dirhams per share on its market debut.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index climbed 1.3%, snapping six sessions of losses.

=======================================
 SAUDI ARABIA    rose 2.1% to 11,405
 ABU DHABI       up 0.4% to 9,816
 DUBAI           fell 0.8% to 3,317
 QATAR           gained 1.2% to 12,695
 EGYPT           rose 1.3% to 9,827
 BAHRAIN         was flat at 1,882
 OMAN            rose 0.8% to 3,697
 KUWAIT          dropped 1.5% to 7,950
=======================================
