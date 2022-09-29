AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
Minister briefed on progress of FIEDMC

FAISALBAD: Provincial Minister for Communication and Works, Chaudhry Ali Afzal Sahi visited Faisalabad and presided...
Published 29 Sep, 2022 05:54am
FAISALABAD: Provincial Minister for Communication and Works, Chaudhry Ali Afzal Sahi visited Faisalabad and presided over a high-level meeting at the DC office and took a briefing on the progress of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC). Secretary Industries Punjab, Ahmad Javed Qazi and Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Shaikh informed about the administrative affairs of FIEDMC.

DG PBIT Dr Sohail Saleem, Company Secretary Imran Siddique, Deputy GM Admin Zubair Azhar and other officers were also present. The provincial minister said that the present Punjab government is determined to promote business activities and provide the best environment to the investors and provision of facilities to local and foreign industrialists those set up industries in FIEDMC.

