Tariq Yousuf elected KCCI president

KARACHI: The Managing Committee of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), in its meeting held on Wednesday, unanimously elected Mohammad Tariq Yousuf as President KCCI for 2022-23 while Touseef was also elected as Senior Vice President KCCI and Mohammad Haris Agar as Vice President.

Chairman BMG & Former President KCCI Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairmen BMG Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki, Anjum Nisar, Jawed Bilwani and General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil congratulated the newly elected office-bearers and hoped that they will strive hard to further improve the functioning of KCCI and work diligently to resolve the issues being faced by business and industrial community under the prevailing financial crises the country is facing with.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Businessmen Group (BMG) has been constantly winning KCCI’s election since past 25 years, which clearly indicates the overwhelming support of the business & industrial community of Karachi.

BMG has undoubtedly succeeded in restoring the trust and confidence of the entire business & industrial community due to its transparent policy of ‘public service’ which was strictly followed by all the office-bearers during their tenures under the guidelines of Chairman BMG.

