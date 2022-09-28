AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
ANL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
AVN 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.07%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
EFERT 78.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.25%)
EPCL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.1%)
FCCL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
FFL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
FLYNG 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
GGGL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.12%)
GTECH 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.63%)
PAEL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PRL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.95%)
TPLP 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.85%)
TREET 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.8%)
TRG 125.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.76%)
UNITY 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
WAVES 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,610 Decreased By -196.3 (-1.24%)
KSE100 41,435 Decreased By -83.1 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -57.7 (-0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks advance after BoE moves soothe fears

AFP Published 28 Sep, 2022 07:12pm
Follow us

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks rose early Wednesday after the Bank of England’s surprise intervention in the British bond market pushed down bond yields in Britain and the United States.

Following a historic slump in the pound, the BoE announced it was temporarily buying up long-dated UK government bonds “to restore orderly market conditions.”

The pound was lower after the announcement, but the UK government’s 30-year bond yield retreated to 4.44 percent, having hit a 1998 peak at 5.14 percent.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note – a closely-watched proxy of US interest rates – also pulled back as analysts said the BoE maneuver had “soothed” investors in the short run.

Beaten-down US stocks open higher

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4 percent at 29,246.42.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.4 percent to 3,660.12, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 0.1 percent to 10,838.47.

Among individual companies, Biogen surged 40 percent after announcing positive clinical results for treatment of mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s disease.

Apple fell 4.3 percent following a Bloomberg report that it is retreating on a plan to boost production of its new iPhone due to lackluster demand.

Wall Street US stocks BoE Dow Jones Industrial Average

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks advance after BoE moves soothe fears

Appreciation run continues: Pakistan's rupee gains another 0.77% against US dollar

Pakistan dollar bonds slump after Dar vows to bring down interest rates

One Chinese national killed, two injured in shooting in Karachi's Saddar area

Afghan Taliban sign deal for Russian oil products, gas and wheat

Army chief says resurgence of terrorism will not be tolerated

Dar appears before NAB court, seeks cancellation of arrest warrant

Oil prices rise on US production outages

Iran's president to speak to nation after days of unrest

Zardari healthy after undergoing medical procedure, says PPP’s Nasir Hussain Shah

President Alvi administers oath to Ishaq Dar as federal minister

Read more stories