AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.98%)
ANL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
AVN 76.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.61%)
EFERT 79.83 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.34%)
EPCL 57.48 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.59%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
GGGL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.87%)
GGL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.36%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.07%)
LOTCHEM 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.86%)
MLCF 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.78%)
OGDC 76.53 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.63%)
PAEL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.06%)
PIBTL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
PRL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
TPL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (10.12%)
TPLP 21.19 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.78%)
TREET 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 127.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.47%)
UNITY 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WAVES 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,174 Increased By 48.3 (1.17%)
BR30 15,806 Increased By 310.9 (2.01%)
KSE100 41,518 Increased By 366.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 15,562 Increased By 142.1 (0.92%)
Beaten-down US stocks open higher

AFP Published 27 Sep, 2022
NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks climbed early Tuesday, rallying after several losing sessions that analysts have said left the market “oversold” in the short term.

The gains came as US durable goods orders fell 0.2 percent to $272.7 billion last month in a report that was far better than analysts had expected.

US stocks open the trading week mixed

But market watchers attributed the early gains to the beaten-down state of US equities over the last month following hawkish commentary by the Federal Reserve that has been followed by aggressive interest rate hikes by the US central bank and overseas peers.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.3 percent at 29,631.20.

The broad-based S&P 500 jumped 1.6 percent to 3,711.57, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 2.0 percent to 11,022.03.

Both the Dow and S&P 500 finished at their lowest level of 2022 on Monday following another losing session.

