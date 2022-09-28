One Chinese national killed, two injured in shooting in Karachi's Saddar area

One Chinese national was killed and two others were injured on Wednesday after an unknown attacker opened fire on a clinic in Karachi’s Saddar area, Aaj News reported.

The deceased was identified as 32-year-old Dr Donald Raymound Chou.

Two other Chinese nationals identified as 45-year-old Richard Chou and 40-year-old Margaret Hu were injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has sought a detailed report of the incident from the Karachi Additional IGP.

The chief minister has ordered the immediate arrest of the perpetrators and said that such "incidents are unacceptable."