Pakistan
One Chinese national killed, two injured in shooting in Karachi's Saddar area
- Deceased identified as 32-year-old Dr Donald Raymound Chou
One Chinese national was killed and two others were injured on Wednesday after an unknown attacker opened fire on a clinic in Karachi’s Saddar area, Aaj News reported.
The deceased was identified as 32-year-old Dr Donald Raymound Chou.
Two other Chinese nationals identified as 45-year-old Richard Chou and 40-year-old Margaret Hu were injured in the attack.
Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has sought a detailed report of the incident from the Karachi Additional IGP.
The chief minister has ordered the immediate arrest of the perpetrators and said that such "incidents are unacceptable."
