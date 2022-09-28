AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
ANL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
AVN 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.07%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
EFERT 78.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.25%)
EPCL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.1%)
FCCL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
FFL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
FLYNG 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
GGGL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.12%)
GTECH 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.63%)
PAEL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PRL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.95%)
TPLP 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.85%)
TREET 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.8%)
TRG 125.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.76%)
UNITY 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
WAVES 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,610 Decreased By -196.3 (-1.24%)
KSE100 41,435 Decreased By -83.1 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -57.7 (-0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

One Chinese national killed, two injured in shooting in Karachi's Saddar area

  • Deceased identified as 32-year-old Dr Donald Raymound Chou
BR Web Desk Published September 28, 2022 Updated September 28, 2022 06:07pm
Follow us

One Chinese national was killed and two others were injured on Wednesday after an unknown attacker opened fire on a clinic in Karachi’s Saddar area, Aaj News reported.

The deceased was identified as 32-year-old Dr Donald Raymound Chou.

Two other Chinese nationals identified as 45-year-old Richard Chou and 40-year-old Margaret Hu were injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has sought a detailed report of the incident from the Karachi Additional IGP.

The chief minister has ordered the immediate arrest of the perpetrators and said that such "incidents are unacceptable."

Karachi violence

Comments

1000 characters

One Chinese national killed, two injured in shooting in Karachi's Saddar area

Appreciation run continues: Pakistan's rupee gains another 0.77% against US dollar

Pakistan dollar bonds slump after Dar vows to bring down interest rates

Afghan Taliban sign deal for Russian oil products, gas and wheat

Dar appears before NAB court, seeks cancellation of arrest warrant

Oil prices rise on US production outages

Zardari healthy after undergoing medical procedure, says PPP’s Nasir Hussain Shah

President Alvi administers oath to Ishaq Dar as federal minister

KSE-100 retreats marginally in roller-coaster session

EU believes sabotage likely in leaking Russian gas pipelines

Read more stories