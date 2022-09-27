AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.98%)
ANL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
AVN 76.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.61%)
EFERT 79.83 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.34%)
EPCL 57.48 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.59%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
GGGL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.87%)
GGL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.36%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.07%)
LOTCHEM 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.86%)
MLCF 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.78%)
OGDC 76.53 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.63%)
PAEL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.06%)
PIBTL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
PRL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
TPL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (10.12%)
TPLP 21.19 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.78%)
TREET 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 127.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.47%)
UNITY 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WAVES 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,174 Increased By 48.3 (1.17%)
BR30 15,806 Increased By 310.9 (2.01%)
KSE100 41,518 Increased By 366.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 15,562 Increased By 142.1 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 extends gains, rises 0.89%

  • Increase comes as political clarity emerges in the economy
BR Web Desk Published September 27, 2022 Updated September 27, 2022 06:51pm
Follow us

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) extended gains on Tuesday and the KSE-100 Index rose 0.89% after political clarity bolstered investor spirits and revived confidence in securities.

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar returned to Pakistan on Monday and took the oath as Senator on Tuesday. He is now set to become the minister for finance, thus fulfilling the rumours that have been making rounds in the market since the present government assumed power.

The KSE-100 finished the day with an increase of 366.69 points or 0.89% to close at 41,518.23.

Losing streak ends: KSE-100 rises 1.31% on revived sentiment

Trading began upward and the market crossed 41,500 point mark in initial hours. A wave of selling pressure gripped the KSE-100 Index and erased few of the gains however a buying spree, emerging towards the end of the session, lifted the index upward and it closed in the green.

Index-heavy automobile, cement, banking and oil sector scrips closed the day with gains.

A report from Capital Stake stated that extending gains made in previous session, the PSX once again ended the session in on Tuesday in green. Indices accumulated gains all day long while volumes jumped from last close, it said.

“Changes on the political front and return of Ishaq Dar as upcoming minister of finance helped in improving investors’ confidence,” it said. “Moreover, the start of result season also acted as a positive trigger for investors.”

A report from Arif Habib Limited stated that PSX witnessed a positive session as further clarity on political ground pushed the market in the green and maintained its upward trend from the previous close.

“Rupee continued to strengthen against US dollar giving the investors a boost in confidence,” it said. “In contrast to solid main board volumes, third tier companies continued to remain in the limelight.”

On the economic front, rupee gained for the third successive session and rose 1.31% or Rs3.1 against the US dollar at Rs233.9.

Sectors driving the benchmark KSE-100 Index north included oil and gas exploration (93.11 points), banking (54.93 points) and cement (42.48 points).

Volume on the all-share index rose to 230.65 million from 213 million on Monday. On the other hand, the value of shares traded inched up to Rs9.6 billion from Rs9.5 billion recorded in the previous session.

TPL Pakistan was the volume leader with 26.8 million shares, followed by TRG Pakistan with 20.8 million shares and K-Electric with 12.8 million shares

Shares of 338 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 197 registered an increase, 111 recorded a fall, and 30 remained unchanged.

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE KSE30 index PSX trading kse-100 KSE–100 index kse 100

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 extends gains, rises 0.89%

Ishaq Dar takes oath as Senator ahead of becoming new finance minister

Pakistan's rupee registers third successive gain, appreciates 1.3% against US dollar

Blinken urges Pakistan to seek China debt relief after floods

Relations with Pakistan, India stands on its own: US State Department

Stage set for Dar: Miftah Ismail hands in written resignation

ADB plans $14bn program to ease food crisis in Asia and the Pacific

No objections on return of Maryam’s passport, NAB tells LHC

Oil rises from 9-month low on U.S. Gulf supply cuts, softer dollar

Fed's Evans sees interest rates at 4.25-4.5% by year end

Pakistan invites Japanese investment in renewable energy

Read more stories