AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.98%)
ANL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
AVN 76.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.61%)
EFERT 79.83 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.34%)
EPCL 57.48 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.59%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
GGGL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.87%)
GGL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.36%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.07%)
LOTCHEM 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.86%)
MLCF 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.78%)
OGDC 76.53 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.63%)
PAEL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.06%)
PIBTL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
PRL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
TPL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (10.12%)
TPLP 21.19 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.78%)
TREET 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 127.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.47%)
UNITY 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WAVES 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,174 Increased By 48.3 (1.17%)
BR30 15,806 Increased By 310.9 (2.01%)
KSE100 41,518 Increased By 366.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 15,562 Increased By 142.1 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares edge up as financials rise

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2022 05:26pm
Follow us

Sri Lankan shares ended slightly higher on Tuesday, lifted by gains in financial and industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.18% higher at 9,861.62.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is ready to provide further financial support to Sri Lanka, a top official of the regional lender said on Tuesday, as the Indian Ocean nation battles its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades.

Meanwhile, the country’s president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, told Singapore’s premier that Sri Lanka will step up efforts to revive a stalled free trade pact with the city state.

Lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon was the biggest boost to the index with a 6.1% rise, while cable maker ACL Cables surged 11.9%.

Sri Lankan shares end lower as financials weigh; post weekly fall

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index slipped to 118.5 million shares on Tuesday from 121.4 million in the previous session.

The equity market turnover was 5.86 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($16.23 million), compared with 4.57 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing 2.38 billion rupees worth of shares, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 5.54 billion rupees worth of stocks, data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE CSE All-Share index Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares edge up as financials rise

Pakistan's rupee registers third successive gain, appreciates 1.3% against US dollar

Blinken urges Pakistan to seek China debt relief after floods

Relations with Pakistan, India stands on its own: US State Department

Stage set for Dar: Miftah Ismail hands in written resignation

ADB plans $14bn program to ease food crisis in Asia and the Pacific

No objections on return of Maryam’s passport, NAB tells LHC

Oil rises from 9-month low on U.S. Gulf supply cuts, softer dollar

Fed's Evans sees interest rates at 4.25-4.5% by year end

Pakistan invites Japanese investment in renewable energy

Japan honours assassinated Abe at controversial funeral

Read more stories