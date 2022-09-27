Bestway raises $2m for victims of floods

LONDON: On the 23rd of September 2022 the Bestway Group under the leadership of Bestway Group’s Chief Executive officer Lord Zameer Choudrey CE SI Pk organised a fundraiser for the victims of floods in Pakistan at the Intercontinental Hotel, Park Lane, London.

The fundraising dinner was attended by over 650 guests, including the Lord Chancellor, the Deputy Governor of State Bank of Pakistan, UK ministers and members of parliament and raised over $1 million for the flood victims.

The fundraiser was in continuation of the efforts of the Bestway Group and Bestway Foundation both founded by Sir Anwar Pervez OBE H Pk to aid and assist the people of Pakistan as they grapple with the worst humanitarian disaster in the country’s history. The recent floods have affected over 33 million people with one in 7 Pakistani living without food or shelter and one-third of the country under water.

Earlier in the month Lord Choudrey on behalf of Sir Anwar Pervez had announced a donation of $1.0 million towards the Pakistan Flood Relief. With the culmination of this successful event the total funds raised through Bestway’s efforts stands at an impressive $2.0 million.

Lord Zameer Choudrey said: “Thanks to our local stakeholders we have been able to raise more than US$1 million tonight. Through the fundraiser we have been able to showcase the generosity of our community”.

Lord Choudrey in his evening’s address reflected on the principles and values of the Commonwealth championed by her late Majesty the Queen and how the UK government is and more importantly will support Pakistan as this situation evolves.

During the evening Bestway Group CFO, Haider Choudrey detailed Bestway Foundation’s plans to build homes or shelters for 5,000 families; provide usable water for 100,000 individuals; and provide food and medical supplies to over 20,000 people. He also announced a donation of c.$400,000 worth of medicine from Well Pharmacy.

The Lord Chancellor Rt Hon Brandon Lewis MP said that the British Government has committed funds of £16.5 million for Pakistan and we are dealing with wider climate change issues as well and we are committing to that effort.

Dr. Murtaza Syed, Deputy Governor, State Bank of Pakistan in his remarks thanked the diaspora community for its support and urged greater support from the international community as Pakistan was going through the worst ever natural disaster.

The Rt Hon Tom Tugendhat MP Minister for Security in his address said whilst the devastation caused by the floods was incredibly sad and the destruction caused is more than many people could have thought. People are willing to support Pakistan and he urged others to follow the example set by Lord Choudrey.

Minister for London Hon Paul Scully MP said the UK public has been taking close interest in the terrible floods that have affected Pakistan. Both countries have enjoyed strong bonds. The UK was amongst the first countries to come out for Pakistan’s help.

The former Chairman of the Conservative Party Rt Hon Oliver Dowden MP in his remarks said that the British Government cares about the plight of the people of Pakistan and will do whatever it can to help.

The former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rt. Hon Sajid Javed MP said its right to look at the situation in Pakistan and see what else can be done. Climate change is important to be considered when we look at what has happened in Pakistan. It's ground zero. Floods in Pakistan have turned the livelihood upside down.

