Sep 26, 2022
Criminal referrals in Jan. 6 attack probe weighed: Schiff

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2022 06:07am
WASHINGTON: US Representative Adam Schiff, a Democratic member of the special panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, on Sunday said he likely would support approving criminal referrals against those involved in the violence, but that it would take a unanimous decision by its nine members.

The committee has focused much of its year-long investigation on the actions of then-President Donald Trump and his associates in the aftermath of the November 2020 presidential election culminating with the deadly Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol.

Trump has falsely claimed without evidence that widespread voter fraud tainted the election result and that he should have been declared winner.

US Capitol riot probe puts Trump at heart of ‘attempted coup’

“It is, I think, apparent that there is evidence that Donald Trump was involved in breaking several of those laws” in relation to the Jan. 6 attack, Schiff told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

He did not provide further details, but criticized the Justice Department for being “slow” in its independent investigation of the attack.

