YDA condemns attack on doctor

Published 26 Sep, 2022
LARKANA: Young Doctors Association (YDA) has strongly condemned the physical assault of a duty doctor Junaid Raza Sandano at Casualty department of Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH), Larkana, on Saturday.

They said in a statement that the duty doctor received a female snakebite patient, monitored her vitals, advised required tests and started the management but she did not survive.

They said that more than 30 attendants entered the casualty and doctors told them that only 1 or 2 attendants may stay there. However, it angered the attendants and they attack the duty doctor with knife. He was seriously injured. The attackers broke the furniture and government equipment.

The YDA said that the government must ensure that no such incidents take place in future.

They demanded that proper security be provided to the health professionals, depute rangers in the hospitals, FIR should be registered against the culprits and punishment be awarded to them or else they warned they will protest and boycott from their duties all over Sindh.

Meanwhile, CMCH Medical Superintendent, Dr. Gulzar Tunio, in his report to Health Secretary wrote that an angry mob carrying weapons attacked the MS office when he was conducting official meeting on Saturday. They broke the main entrance of his office and shattered aluminium glass windows, doors that caused injuries to the officials having meeting.

He further said that they damaged the office furniture, ACs and computers, laptop and official record was also damaged. He said despite his calls urgent security was not provided.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Medical Association, Larkana Chapter, has also called for a meeting on Monday to threadbare discuss the manhandling of a young CMCH doctor.

