Pakistan

Over Rs42bn disbursed among flood-hit families

APP Published 26 Sep, 2022 06:07am
ISLAMABAD: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on Sunday disbursed Rs 25,000 per family among 122,208 flood-affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan.

So far, a total of Rs 42,633,300,000 has been disbursed among 1,705,332 flood-affected families under Flood Relief Cash Assistance.

In Balochistan, 144,080 flood affected families have received Rs 3,602,000,000 while 1,218,674 affected families in Sindh received Rs 30,466,850,000.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 156,828 families have received Rs 3,920,700,00 whereas 185,506 families in Punjab were paid Rs 4,637,650,000. In Gilgit Baltistan, 244 flood-affected families have received Rs 6,100,000.

Despite the weekly holiday, Special Payment Campsites were kept open to facilitate the flood affectees. A control room has also been established at the BISP headquarters to ensure smooth payments.

BISP Floods in Pakistan Flood Relief Cash Assistance flood hit families

