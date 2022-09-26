AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
3 children die of gastroenteritis in Sindh village

SUKKUR: Three more children died of gastroenteritis in a village of Saleh Patt here on Sunday. Three children died...
PPI Published 26 Sep, 2022 07:01am
SUKKUR: Three more children died of gastroenteritis in a village of Saleh Patt here on Sunday.

Three children died by gastro at Shehbaz Dino Gorkhani village near Saleh Patt. Three children including two brothers Muhafiz Ali 12 and Mehfooz Ali 03, and another child Haider 03, died in the village.

According to local sources, gastroenteritis in the post flood situation has claimed 20 lives in village Shehbaz Dino.

Sindh Health Department in an alarming report, earlier said that over one million people in flood-affected areas of Sindh have been infected by various diseases including gastroenteritis.

