CGPA, SMEDA hold dialogue on legal issues of business community

PESHAWAR: Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA) in collaboration with Small & Medium Entrepreneurs Development Authority (SMEDA) organized a public private dialogue (PPD) on legal issues of the business community, said a press release issued here.

The event was part of the series of Public Private Dialogues (PPD) initiated by CGPA. The session was aimed at gathering input on the issues of taxes, local rules and policy administration faced by the business community of Peshawar. One of the core components of these Public Private Dialogues was to discuss the possible solutions that could be put forth as policy recommendations for the government. This was the 8th PPD event organized by CGPA.

These PPD sessions will conclude on the formation of recommended policy formation consequently assisting the government of KP for developing a direly needed improvised business ecosystem in Peshawar. Entrepreneurs from Peshawar, engaged in various types & tiers of business, members of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce, Peshawar Chamber for Small traders & Industries, Women Chamber of commerce, Tajir Itehad, Hotel & restaurant, Handicrafts, furniture, dairy & livestock associations, All Pakistan Precious & Semi Precious Gemstones Export Association (APCEA), officials from KP Revenue Authority, Federal Board of Revenue, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), KP Board of Investment & Trade (KPBOIT), Small & Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA), Pakistan Hunting & Sporting Arms Development Company (PHSADC – Ministry of Industries & Production), Individual financial, legal, business & IT consultants participated in the dialogue session. Issues pertaining to tax regime, tax administration, government policy administration, awareness about government policies and laws applied to business, categorization of business & applied taxes, procedures and documentations for business remained under discussion largely.

Suggestions for change in tax regime were put forth by business community as well as to avoid double taxation while government officials provided inputs on the suggestions. Various clauses of tax law were explained as well as tax administration remained the topic.

Riaz Ahmed Khan (Deputy Commissioner FBR), Imran Ahmad and Shahnawaz (Assistant Commissioners KPRA) expressed their opinion that much of the problems discussed here are spiraling out of the unawareness of the tax law. Expressing their utmost support for the business community, it was mentioned by the government officials, our offices are open to provide you information and facilitation. We can even reach out to your chambers and association offices to provide the members with full information about the taxes and pertaining procedures. We are very thankful for the CGPA & SMEDA for the arrangement of this session where we have collected valuable information from the concerns as expressed by the business community.

