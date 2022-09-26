Asian coffee

HANOI/BANDAR LAMPUNG: Coffee trading remained subdued in Vietnam this week due to a lack of beans, with traders awaiting the new crop season that starts next month, while supplies begun to dwindle in Indonesia at the end of harvest there.

Farmers in the Central Highlands, Vietnam’s largest coffee-growing area, sold beans at 46,900-47,200 dong ($1.98-$1.99) per kilograms, down from last week’s 47,000-48,200 dong range.

November robusta futures on ICE settled down $10, or 0.4%, at $2,226 per tonne on Wednesday. In Indonesia’s Lampung province, discounts for Sumatran robusta beans were unchanged this week, local traders said.

One trader offered $140 discount to the November contract, while another offered $50-$60 discount to the October and November contracts.