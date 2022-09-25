Rain, thunderstorms across upper parts of country likely today

KARACHI: The upcountry is expected to experience rain, thunderstorms with winds on Sunday (today), the Met Office said on Saturday.

Partly cloudy weather, it said, is likely to prevail over parts of upper Punjab, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan with rain, wind, thunderstorms and isolated heavy falls.

Hot and dry weather is likely elsewhere in the country. “Moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting western/upper parts of the country,” the Met said.

In the past 24 hours: weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. Maximum temperature was in Sibbi 41 Celsius, Bhakkar, Sukkur and Rahim Yar Khan 40 Celsius, each.

However, rain, wind, thunderstorm was reported in upper Punjab and Kashmir. Lahore received maximum rains in various parts including Lakshmi Chowk 71 mm, Mughalpura 39 mm, Tajpura 37 mm, Shahi Qila 35 mm, Airport 27 mm, Gulshan-e-Ravi 24 mm and Upper Mall 17 mm. Muzaffarabad Airport 17 mm, Murree and Sialkot City 16 mm, each.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022