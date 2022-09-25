AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
AVN 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.16%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
EPCL 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.92%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
FLYNG 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
GGGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
GGL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.27%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.3%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.03%)
OGDC 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.88%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.9%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 19.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.44%)
TREET 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
TRG 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.5%)
UNITY 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,039 Decreased By -56.1 (-1.37%)
BR30 14,984 Decreased By -242.5 (-1.59%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -307.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 15,213 Decreased By -142.6 (-0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rain, thunderstorms across upper parts of country likely today

Recorder Report Published 25 Sep, 2022 06:01am
Follow us

KARACHI: The upcountry is expected to experience rain, thunderstorms with winds on Sunday (today), the Met Office said on Saturday.

Partly cloudy weather, it said, is likely to prevail over parts of upper Punjab, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan with rain, wind, thunderstorms and isolated heavy falls.

Hot and dry weather is likely elsewhere in the country. “Moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting western/upper parts of the country,” the Met said.

In the past 24 hours: weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. Maximum temperature was in Sibbi 41 Celsius, Bhakkar, Sukkur and Rahim Yar Khan 40 Celsius, each.

However, rain, wind, thunderstorm was reported in upper Punjab and Kashmir. Lahore received maximum rains in various parts including Lakshmi Chowk 71 mm, Mughalpura 39 mm, Tajpura 37 mm, Shahi Qila 35 mm, Airport 27 mm, Gulshan-e-Ravi 24 mm and Upper Mall 17 mm. Muzaffarabad Airport 17 mm, Murree and Sialkot City 16 mm, each.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

rain met office Karachi weather thunderstorm

Comments

1000 characters

Rain, thunderstorms across upper parts of country likely today

Rehabilitation of flood-hit people may take decades: Bilawal

Climate change challenge: PM calls for urgent action

Dar to return on Monday

PTI stages protest

‘The current COAS should continue,’ insists Imran

Centre requests Sindh govt to review wheat MSP

SBP cautions masses against calls, messages from unknown numbers

Death toll doubles in Iran protest crackdown

‘Past refund adjustment claims are being rejected’: FBR removes a tab from new IT return form under IRIS

Duty, taxes free import of vehicles— denies issuance of any SRO

Read more stories