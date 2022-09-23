AGL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.77%)
Singapore August core inflation rises 5.1% vs forecast 5.0%

Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2022
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s key consumer price gauge rose 5.1% in August, slightly more than forecast, driven by larger increases in the prices of services and food, official data showed on Friday.

The core inflation rate — the central bank’s favoured price measure - rose to 5.1% in August on a year-on-year basis.

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a 5.0% increase in August.

Japan inflation at highest level since 2014

Headline inflation rose to 7.5%, compared with economists’ forecast of 7.2%.

