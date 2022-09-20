AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
ANL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 76.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
CNERGY 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
EFERT 79.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
EPCL 55.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.81%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
GGGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
GGL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.95%)
GTECH 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.62%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
MLCF 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.9%)
OGDC 77.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
PAEL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
PRL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.85%)
TPLP 20.02 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.88%)
TREET 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
TRG 117.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
UNITY 20.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.57%)
WAVES 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,141 Decreased By -13.1 (-0.32%)
BR30 15,419 Decreased By -35.7 (-0.23%)
KSE100 41,339 Decreased By -182 (-0.44%)
KSE30 15,510 Decreased By -92.7 (-0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan inflation at highest level since 2014

AFP Published 20 Sep, 2022 11:40am
Follow us

TOKYO: Inflation in Japan hit 2.8 percent in August, the highest level since 2014, government data showed Tuesday, as soaring energy prices bite.

The last time such figures were seen, prices had been artificially bolstered by an increase in VAT. Excluding years when tax hikes impacted the rate, August’s inflation was the fastest pace in nearly 31 years.

Data from the internal affairs ministry showed electricity, gas and petrol were among the key contributors to rising prices.

The figure for August was slightly above the 2.7 percent consensus forecast by experts, and comes on the heels of a 2.4 percent rise in July.

It comes ahead of this week’s meeting of the Bank of Japan, which has bucked the trend of peers elsewhere and stuck with its ultra-loose monetary policy.

Other central banks have opted to hike interest rates to fight soaring inflation, but the BoJ views the current price increases as temporary and linked to exceptional events such as the war in Ukraine.

Inflation in Pakistan expected to be over 26% in September: report

The growing gulf between the bank’s policy and rate hikes elsewhere has caused the yen to slump, reaching a decades-low level against the dollar.

The BoJ’s longstanding target is for sustained two percent inflation, which it views as necessary to turbocharge the world’s third-largest economy.

Japan inflation food inflation

Comments

1000 characters

Japan inflation at highest level since 2014

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Pakistan flood-borne diseases kill 9 people

Wheat imports put big strain on forex reserves: ADB

FBR analysing flood impact on revenue collection

Naya Pakistan Certificates: rate of return revised upward

Oil prices little changed on expectations that Fed rate hike will curb demand

Enhancement in limits: SBP makes key amendments to PRs for agri financing

Expert explains reasons behind world’s tepid response to this year’s floods

PM has a plateful of issues to discuss on UNGA sidelines

Shehbaz won’t get anything from US visit: IK

Read more stories