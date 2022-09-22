AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
AVN 75.83 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.28%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.42%)
EFERT 77.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.65%)
EPCL 55.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.52%)
FCCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.67%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
FLYNG 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
GGGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.09%)
GTECH 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
MLCF 27.56 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
OGDC 74.00 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (4.05%)
PAEL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.9%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PRL 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TPLP 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.97%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.88%)
TRG 120.10 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (5.17%)
UNITY 22.14 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.36%)
WAVES 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,095 Increased By 10.4 (0.25%)
BR30 15,226 Increased By 229.2 (1.53%)
KSE100 40,928 Decreased By -37.6 (-0.09%)
KSE30 15,356 Increased By 18.8 (0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf bourses drop on recession fears

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2022 06:51pm
Follow us

Most stock markets in the Gulf extended losses on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve sharply hiked U.S. interest rates and projected raising them further and faster than investors had expected in order to tame inflation.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell vowed on Wednesday he and his fellow policymakers would “keep at” their battle to beat down inflation, as the U.S. central bank hiked interest rates by 75 basis point for a third consecutive time and signalled borrowing costs would keep rising this year.

Dubai’s main share index dropped 0.8%, hit by a 1.5% fall in Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and a 1.1% decrease in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including United Arab Emirates, have their currencies pegged to the dollar and generally follow the Fed’s policy moves, directly exposing the region to U.S. monetary tightening.

In Abu Dhabi, the index finished flat.

Most Gulf bourses retreat as Russia threats add to Fed jitters

The Abu Dhabi bourse found support from stronger oil prices while interest rate hikes eroded sentiment, said Fadi Reyad, Chief Market Analyst at CAPEX.com.

“However, the market could see some price corrections after the gains it recorded this month if investors move to secure their gains.”

Crude prices rose as the prospect of higher Chinese demand and heightened geopolitical risks outweighed recession fears after a flurry of central bank interest rate hikes, including from the Bank of England.

The Qatari benchmark retreated 0.9%, with most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory including Qatar Islamic Bank, which was down 1.1%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index fell 0.2%.

Saudi Arabia was closed for a public holiday.

=======================================
 ABU DHABI     was flat at 10,094
 DUBAI         down 0.8% to 3,434
 QATAR         dropped 0.9% to 12,644
 EGYPT         lost 0.2% to 9,933
 BAHRAIN       was down 0.2% to 1,928
 OMAN          lost 0.8% to 4,473
 KUWAIT        retreated 0.7% to 8,328
=======================================
Abu Dhabi index Gulf stocks Qatari index Gulf bourses Dubai’s main share index Gulf shares market

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf bourses drop on recession fears

IHC defers Imran Khan’s indictment in contempt case

EU Commission president pledges more humanitarian aid for flood-hit Pakistan

Pakistan's rupee largely stable, settles at 239.71

FM Bilawal calls for 'Green Marshal Plan' to help climate vulnerable countries

Bank of England raises rates to 2.25%, despite likely recession

KSE-100 recovers to end marginally negative

Japanese envoy meets COAS Bajwa, expresses grief over flood devastation: ISPR

Oil rises on rebounding Chinese demand, geopolitical risks

Iran curbs internet access as protests claim 11 lives

Manchester United report £115.5mn loss for 2021/22 season

Read more stories