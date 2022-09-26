An uptick in dengue cases as Pakistan reels from floods

Dengue fever cases in Pakistan have continued to increase as a significant numbers of patients across the country head to hospitals and clinics — yet another by-product of the exceeding rains and floods in Pakistan.

Dengue fever is a tropical disease caused by a virus carried by mosquitoes. The virus can cause fever, headaches, rashes, and pain throughout the body. Most cases of dengue are mild and, as a result, could go away on their own after about a week.

Dengue cases continue to rise in Karachi

Due to a lack of interest by the local administration, health and municipal authorities have been lax in carrying out preventative measures such as fumigation.

The flood affected regions of Sindh too, are reporting a rise in a collection of water-borne diseases, of which dengue is a leading ailment.

After the recent rains and floods, fever with cold, cough, malaria, dengue and other viral diseases have spread across Sindh and cases are increasing rapidly in Hyderabad district like other cities. Recently, schools and other educational institutions in Karachi suspended assembly and physical training (PT) sessions for the next month in a bid to prevent students from contracting the virus.

The total number of dengue patients in Islamabad this year has reached 943, while roughly 385 new cases of dengue were reported in Punjab in the last 24 hours, the provincial health department said recently.

Country witnessing surge in dengue cases

The total number of patients in Punjab for the entire year has moved up to 4,921.

Symptoms of dengue fever

Flu-like symptoms that last for 2-7 days

High fever with a temperature of 40°C/104°F

Severe headache, pain behind the eyes, nausea/vomiting, swollen glands, joint pain, bone or muscle aches and rashes on the skin

Severe symptoms include bleeding gums, vomiting blood, rapid breathing, and fatigue/restlessness

Treatment: Papaya leaf juice can be used for dengue

There is no specific treatment for dengue fever, but simple supportive care with fluids.

Understandably, these times can get scary, especially if you don’t know how to deal with dengue. But here’s an interesting home remedy for dengue that one can try out at home - papaya leaf extract can be beneficial in the treatment of dengue.

Studies state that the use of papaya juice can be great for boosting the platelet count in people suffering from dengue. Individual platelet count is known to decline in dengue patients, and can have potentially fatal outcomes. It is important for doctors to work towards boosting platelet count in dengue patients and for this papaya juice has been scientifically proven to be beneficial.

Papaya leaf juice can also help in reducing fever

Another way to beat dengue is to eat ripe papaya daily. One can also drink a glass of papaya juice by adding a little lemon juice. Drink this juice for at least 2-3 times a day and one can cure dengue fever faster. In case papaya leaves are not available in your neighbourhood, try to consume supplements made from the extract.

Dr. Chaitali Deshmukh, an ayurvedic consultant based in India, explains, “Papaya leaves are the best for treating dengue fever since they also have effective anti-malarial effects. Acetogenin, a substance in papaya leaves, aids in the prevention of diseases including dengue and malaria,” she stated in a media report.

More research is needed to determine whether papaya leaves can be used to help manage high blood sugar levels in humans. Papaya leaves contains various nutrients and plant compounds with potential anti-inflammatory benefits, such as papain, flavonoids, and vitamin E.