KARACHI: Dengue virus patients continue to increase in the port city at an alarming rate with 349 more people diagnosed with the virus in the past 24 hours, Sindh health department data showed on Sunday.

According to the provincial health department, the majority number of cases in Karachi has been reported in district Korangi, where 109 patients have been infected by the virus during the past 24 hours. A total of 2,818 cases of dengue fever cases were reported in Karachi this month.