AGL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.9%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
AVN 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
EFERT 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
EPCL 54.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
FFL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.95%)
FLYNG 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
GGL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.3%)
GTECH 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
KEL 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.43%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.08%)
OGDC 71.90 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.1%)
PAEL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PRL 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.5%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.19%)
TPL 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
TPLP 19.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.57%)
TREET 22.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.18%)
TRG 116.10 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.66%)
UNITY 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.83%)
WAVES 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,063 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.53%)
BR30 14,965 Decreased By -32.4 (-0.22%)
KSE100 40,711 Decreased By -254.7 (-0.62%)
KSE30 15,236 Decreased By -100.9 (-0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold falls 1% on surging dollar, hawkish Fed

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2022 11:15am
Follow us

Gold prices fell 1% on Thursday, as the US dollar rallied and the Federal Reserve flagged more large rate hikes, diminishing the zero-yielding metal’s appeal.

Spot gold was down 0.8% at $1,660.55 per ounce, as of 335 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.4% at $1,668.20.

“The stage setting from FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) suggests that there’s quite a bit more room for real rates to keep going higher and that’s not an environment very gold-supportive,” said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX.

A convincing break of the $1,650 level could push gold towards $1,600 and test below that in relatively short time, Spivak said.

The Fed hiked interest rates by 75 basis points for a third straight time on Wednesday and Chair Jerome Powell said bringing down inflation was their “overarching focus”.

The Fed also sees its policy rate rising at a faster pace and to a higher level than expected, the economy slowing and unemployment rising.

Gold retreats

“The hawkish Fed projections are a rather grim outlook for the economy and that could eventually trigger a resumption of a safe-haven role for gold,” Edward Moya, a senior analyst with OANDA, said in a note.

“Gold will remain vulnerable to selling pressure if inflation does not continue to ease, but it could start to stabilise now.”

Even though gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, investors may favour other interest-yielding assets in a high-interest rate environment.

The dollar rallied to a new two-decade high, making the greenback-priced metal more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell to 30,612,850 ounces on Wednesday, its lowest since March 2020.

Spot silver shed 1.2% to $19.36 per ounce, platinum slipped 0.6% to $902.02 and palladium fell 0.4% to $2,145.60.

Gold Prices bullion spot gold prices

Comments

1000 characters

Gold falls 1% on surging dollar, hawkish Fed

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee seen largely stable against US dollar

Disease, malnutrition threaten to raise Pakistan flood toll: UN

Biden urges world community to help Pakistan

Jul-Aug CAD shrinks 19pc YoY

Oil rises as supply fears overtake recession worries

Banned items that landed till Aug 18th: ECC takes step to clear consignments stuck at ports

Ministry for allowing TCP to award wheat import contract

Last phase of G20 DSSI: Pakistan, Japan agree on $160m debt deferral

Embezzlement incident: Airports directed to establish customs currency declaration counters before ASF’s

Plant may be available for 10 more years: Kapco steps up efforts for renewal of its PPA

Read more stories