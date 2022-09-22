AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
ANL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
AVN 75.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.28%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.15%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.58%)
EPCL 55.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.63%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.87%)
FLYNG 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.17%)
GGGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
GGL 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.28%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.28%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.32%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.52%)
MLCF 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.18%)
OGDC 71.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.87 (-6.41%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.75%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.02%)
TPL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.33%)
TPLP 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.21%)
TREET 23.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.01%)
TRG 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.44%)
UNITY 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.26%)
WAVES 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,085 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.93%)
BR30 14,997 Decreased By -338.5 (-2.21%)
KSE100 40,966 Decreased By -255.3 (-0.62%)
KSE30 15,337 Decreased By -110.7 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 22 Sep, 2022 05:48am
Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (September 21, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Mardan         Oil            Shipping Corp.     18-09-2022
B-1               Stolt          Load           Alpine Marine      20-09-2022
                  Maple          Ethanol        Services
B-4               Bordo          Disc           Pakistan National
                  Mavi           Urea           Shipping Corp.     08-09-2022
B-5               Sky            Disc           Ocean              02-09-2022
                  Globe          Rapessed       Services
B-6/B-7           Northern       Disc Load      East Wind          20-09-2022
                  Dedication     Container      Shipping Co.
B-11/B-12         Bulk           Disc           Pakistan National
                  Mustique       Wheat          Shipping Corp.     14-09-2022
B-13/B-14         African        Disc           Pakistan National
                  Isabelle       Urea           Shipping Corp.     16-09-2022
Nmb-1             Al             Load Wheat     Latif Trading      09-07-2022
                  Nooh           Straw          Company
Nmb-2             Maliki         Load           AL Faizan          18-09-2022
                                 Rice           International
Nmb-1             Fahas 4        Load Wheat     N.S Shipping       18-06-2022
                                 Straw          Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Mac            Disc General   Sea Hawks          19-09-2022
                  Dalian         Cargo          Pvt. Ltd
B-25              Yangze         Load General   Facilities         18-09-2022
                   Venus         Cargo          Shipping Ag Pvt Ltd
B-28/B-29         Hansa          Disc Load      Hapag Lloyd        20-09-2022
                  Ratzeburg      Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-3           Berlin         Disc Load      Hapag Lloyd        21-09-2022
                  Express        Container      Pakistan
Saptl-4           Kmtc           Disc Load      United Marine      20-09-2022
                  Mundra         Container      Agencies
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Yangze            21-09-2022     Load General             Facilities Shipping
Venus                            Cargo                           Ag. Pvt. Ltd
M.T Mardan        21-09-2022     Disc Crude                 Pakistan National
                                                               Shipping Corp.
Sky Globe         21-09-2022     Disc Rapessed                 Ocean Services
Northern          21-09-2022     Disc Load                          East Wind
Dedication                       Container                   Shipping Company
Kmtc              21-09-2022     Disc Load                      United Marine
Mundra                           Container                           Agencies
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Ts Kelang         21-09-2022     D/L Container                Sharaf Shipping
                                                                       Agency
Seamax            21-09-2022     D/L Container                          Cosco
Westport                                                       Shipping Lines
Belforest         21-09-2022     D/14200 Lentils                    Sea Trade
                                                                     Shipping
Hyundai           22-09-2022     D/L Container                  United Marine
 Oakland                                                               Agency
MSC Malin         22-09-2022     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
Green Ace         22-09-2022     D/L Container             International Port
                                                              & Ship Services
Budapest          22-09-2022     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
Express                                                              Pakistan
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Trf Kashima       21-09-2022     Tanker                                     -
Navig8
Aragonite         21-09-2022     Tanker                                     -
Oocl
Australia         21-09-2022     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              East           Lentils        WMA Ship        Sep. 19, 2022
                  Gate                          Care
MW-2              Best 8         Cement         Global          Sep. 20, 2022
                                                Maritime
MW-4              Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Pegasus        Coal           Posidon         Sep. 20, 2022
PIBT              Genco          Coal           GAC             Sep. 18, 2022
                  Vigilant
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               FG             Palm           Alpine          Sep. 20, 2022
                  Rotterdam      oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Ikaria         Containers     Hapag           Sep. 20, 2022
                                                Lloyd
QICT              Maersk         Containers     Maersk          Sep. 20, 2022
                  Detroit                       Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Containers     MSC             Sep. 20, 2022
                  Melissa                       Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Al-Salam       Gas            Transmarine     Sep. 20, 2022
                                 oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Star           Soyabean       Ocean           Sep. 15, 2022
                  Light          Seed           Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Phosphoric     East                           Sep. 20, 2022
Ogino Park        Acid           Wind
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Ikaria            Containers     Hapag Lloyd                    Sep. 21, 2022
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk
Detroit           Containers     Maersk Pak                     Sep. 21, 2022
Genco
Vigilant          Coal           GAC                                        -
Star Light        Soyabean       Ocean                                      -
                  Seed           Services
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Al-Deebal         LNG            GSA                            Sep. 21, 2022
OOCL
Australia         Containers     OOCL Pak                                   -
EM Astoria        Containers     GAC                                        -
Christos          Wheat          Bulk Shipping                              -
Bao Run           Coal           Wilhelmsen                 Waiting for barth
CL
Yingna He         Coal           Wilhelmsen                                 -
Alpine
Pacifica          Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
Copenhagen
Eagle             Wheat          Water Link                                 -
Sargodha          Furnace oil    PNSC                                       -
Silver Gwen       Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Osios Ioannis     Coal           Ocean World                                -
Pan begona        Steel coil     Maritime Agency                            -
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Karachi Shipping Shipping Intelligence report

Comments

1000 characters

Shipping Intelligence

Banned items that landed till Aug 18th: ECC takes step to clear consignments stuck at ports

Biden urges world community to help Pakistan

Jul-Aug CAD shrinks 19pc YoY

Disease, malnutrition threaten to raise Pakistan flood toll: UN

Imran Khan seeks to put more pressure on govt thru ‘real freedom’ drive

FY22 KE net profit declines YoY

Last phase of G20 DSSI: Pakistan, Japan agree on $160m debt deferral

Embezzlement incident: Airports directed to establish customs currency declaration counters before ASF’s

Ministry for allowing TCP to award wheat import contract

Plant may be available for 10 more years: Kapco steps up efforts for renewal of its PPA

Read more stories