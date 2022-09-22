Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (September 21, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Mardan Oil Shipping Corp. 18-09-2022 B-1 Stolt Load Alpine Marine 20-09-2022 Maple Ethanol Services B-4 Bordo Disc Pakistan National Mavi Urea Shipping Corp. 08-09-2022 B-5 Sky Disc Ocean 02-09-2022 Globe Rapessed Services B-6/B-7 Northern Disc Load East Wind 20-09-2022 Dedication Container Shipping Co. B-11/B-12 Bulk Disc Pakistan National Mustique Wheat Shipping Corp. 14-09-2022 B-13/B-14 African Disc Pakistan National Isabelle Urea Shipping Corp. 16-09-2022 Nmb-1 Al Load Wheat Latif Trading 09-07-2022 Nooh Straw Company Nmb-2 Maliki Load AL Faizan 18-09-2022 Rice International Nmb-1 Fahas 4 Load Wheat N.S Shipping 18-06-2022 Straw Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Mac Disc General Sea Hawks 19-09-2022 Dalian Cargo Pvt. Ltd B-25 Yangze Load General Facilities 18-09-2022 Venus Cargo Shipping Ag Pvt Ltd B-28/B-29 Hansa Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 20-09-2022 Ratzeburg Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-3 Berlin Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 21-09-2022 Express Container Pakistan Saptl-4 Kmtc Disc Load United Marine 20-09-2022 Mundra Container Agencies ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Yangze 21-09-2022 Load General Facilities Shipping Venus Cargo Ag. Pvt. Ltd M.T Mardan 21-09-2022 Disc Crude Pakistan National Shipping Corp. Sky Globe 21-09-2022 Disc Rapessed Ocean Services Northern 21-09-2022 Disc Load East Wind Dedication Container Shipping Company Kmtc 21-09-2022 Disc Load United Marine Mundra Container Agencies ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Ts Kelang 21-09-2022 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Agency Seamax 21-09-2022 D/L Container Cosco Westport Shipping Lines Belforest 21-09-2022 D/14200 Lentils Sea Trade Shipping Hyundai 22-09-2022 D/L Container United Marine Oakland Agency MSC Malin 22-09-2022 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan Green Ace 22-09-2022 D/L Container International Port & Ship Services Budapest 22-09-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Express Pakistan ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Trf Kashima 21-09-2022 Tanker - Navig8 Aragonite 21-09-2022 Tanker - Oocl Australia 21-09-2022 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 East Lentils WMA Ship Sep. 19, 2022 Gate Care MW-2 Best 8 Cement Global Sep. 20, 2022 Maritime MW-4 Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Pegasus Coal Posidon Sep. 20, 2022 PIBT Genco Coal GAC Sep. 18, 2022 Vigilant ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT FG Palm Alpine Sep. 20, 2022 Rotterdam oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Ikaria Containers Hapag Sep. 20, 2022 Lloyd QICT Maersk Containers Maersk Sep. 20, 2022 Detroit Pak ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Containers MSC Sep. 20, 2022 Melissa Pak ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Al-Salam Gas Transmarine Sep. 20, 2022 oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Star Soyabean Ocean Sep. 15, 2022 Light Seed Services ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Phosphoric East Sep. 20, 2022 Ogino Park Acid Wind ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Ikaria Containers Hapag Lloyd Sep. 21, 2022 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Maersk Detroit Containers Maersk Pak Sep. 21, 2022 Genco Vigilant Coal GAC - Star Light Soyabean Ocean - Seed Services ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Al-Deebal LNG GSA Sep. 21, 2022 OOCL Australia Containers OOCL Pak - EM Astoria Containers GAC - Christos Wheat Bulk Shipping - Bao Run Coal Wilhelmsen Waiting for barth CL Yingna He Coal Wilhelmsen - Alpine Pacifica Gas oil Alpine - Copenhagen Eagle Wheat Water Link - Sargodha Furnace oil PNSC - Silver Gwen Palm oil Alpine - Osios Ioannis Coal Ocean World - Pan begona Steel coil Maritime Agency - =============================================================================

