KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (September 21, 2022).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Mardan Oil Shipping Corp. 18-09-2022
B-1 Stolt Load Alpine Marine 20-09-2022
Maple Ethanol Services
B-4 Bordo Disc Pakistan National
Mavi Urea Shipping Corp. 08-09-2022
B-5 Sky Disc Ocean 02-09-2022
Globe Rapessed Services
B-6/B-7 Northern Disc Load East Wind 20-09-2022
Dedication Container Shipping Co.
B-11/B-12 Bulk Disc Pakistan National
Mustique Wheat Shipping Corp. 14-09-2022
B-13/B-14 African Disc Pakistan National
Isabelle Urea Shipping Corp. 16-09-2022
Nmb-1 Al Load Wheat Latif Trading 09-07-2022
Nooh Straw Company
Nmb-2 Maliki Load AL Faizan 18-09-2022
Rice International
Nmb-1 Fahas 4 Load Wheat N.S Shipping 18-06-2022
Straw Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 Mac Disc General Sea Hawks 19-09-2022
Dalian Cargo Pvt. Ltd
B-25 Yangze Load General Facilities 18-09-2022
Venus Cargo Shipping Ag Pvt Ltd
B-28/B-29 Hansa Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 20-09-2022
Ratzeburg Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-3 Berlin Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 21-09-2022
Express Container Pakistan
Saptl-4 Kmtc Disc Load United Marine 20-09-2022
Mundra Container Agencies
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Yangze 21-09-2022 Load General Facilities Shipping
Venus Cargo Ag. Pvt. Ltd
M.T Mardan 21-09-2022 Disc Crude Pakistan National
Shipping Corp.
Sky Globe 21-09-2022 Disc Rapessed Ocean Services
Northern 21-09-2022 Disc Load East Wind
Dedication Container Shipping Company
Kmtc 21-09-2022 Disc Load United Marine
Mundra Container Agencies
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Ts Kelang 21-09-2022 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping
Agency
Seamax 21-09-2022 D/L Container Cosco
Westport Shipping Lines
Belforest 21-09-2022 D/14200 Lentils Sea Trade
Shipping
Hyundai 22-09-2022 D/L Container United Marine
Oakland Agency
MSC Malin 22-09-2022 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan
Green Ace 22-09-2022 D/L Container International Port
& Ship Services
Budapest 22-09-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Express Pakistan
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Trf Kashima 21-09-2022 Tanker -
Navig8
Aragonite 21-09-2022 Tanker -
Oocl
Australia 21-09-2022 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 East Lentils WMA Ship Sep. 19, 2022
Gate Care
MW-2 Best 8 Cement Global Sep. 20, 2022
Maritime
MW-4 Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Pegasus Coal Posidon Sep. 20, 2022
PIBT Genco Coal GAC Sep. 18, 2022
Vigilant
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT FG Palm Alpine Sep. 20, 2022
Rotterdam oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Ikaria Containers Hapag Sep. 20, 2022
Lloyd
QICT Maersk Containers Maersk Sep. 20, 2022
Detroit Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Containers MSC Sep. 20, 2022
Melissa Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Al-Salam Gas Transmarine Sep. 20, 2022
oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Star Soyabean Ocean Sep. 15, 2022
Light Seed Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Phosphoric East Sep. 20, 2022
Ogino Park Acid Wind
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Ikaria Containers Hapag Lloyd Sep. 21, 2022
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk
Detroit Containers Maersk Pak Sep. 21, 2022
Genco
Vigilant Coal GAC -
Star Light Soyabean Ocean -
Seed Services
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Al-Deebal LNG GSA Sep. 21, 2022
OOCL
Australia Containers OOCL Pak -
EM Astoria Containers GAC -
Christos Wheat Bulk Shipping -
Bao Run Coal Wilhelmsen Waiting for barth
CL
Yingna He Coal Wilhelmsen -
Alpine
Pacifica Gas oil Alpine -
Copenhagen
Eagle Wheat Water Link -
Sargodha Furnace oil PNSC -
Silver Gwen Palm oil Alpine -
Osios Ioannis Coal Ocean World -
Pan begona Steel coil Maritime Agency -
=============================================================================
