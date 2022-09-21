China reports 747 new COVID cases for Sept 20 vs 789 a day earlier

SHANGHAI: China reported 747 new COVID-19 infections on Sept. 20, of which 166 were symptomatic and 581 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

That is compared with 789 new cases a day earlier, 152 symptomatic and 637 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation’s fatalities at 5,226. As of Sept. 20, mainland China had confirmed 248,644 cases with symptoms.

China’s capital Beijing reported no local cases for a fifth day, according to local government data.

China reports 789 new COVID cases for Sept 19 vs 990 a day earlier

Financial hub Shanghai reported no local symptomatic or asymptomatic cases, compared with no symptomatic and one asymptomatic case the day before, local government data showed.