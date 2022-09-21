AGL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
ANL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 76.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.43%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.77%)
EFERT 79.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
EPCL 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.05%)
FCCL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.18%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.15%)
FLYNG 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GTECH 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.33%)
LOTCHEM 29.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.43%)
OGDC 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.38%)
PAEL 15.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TPL 8.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.85%)
TREET 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
TRG 115.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
UNITY 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.76%)
WAVES 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,127 Increased By 3.7 (0.09%)
BR30 15,348 Increased By 12.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 41,286 Increased By 65.5 (0.16%)
KSE30 15,472 Increased By 24.7 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China reports 747 new COVID cases for Sept 20 vs 789 a day earlier

Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2022 10:59am
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China reported 747 new COVID-19 infections on Sept. 20, of which 166 were symptomatic and 581 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

That is compared with 789 new cases a day earlier, 152 symptomatic and 637 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation’s fatalities at 5,226. As of Sept. 20, mainland China had confirmed 248,644 cases with symptoms.

China’s capital Beijing reported no local cases for a fifth day, according to local government data.

China reports 789 new COVID cases for Sept 19 vs 990 a day earlier

Financial hub Shanghai reported no local symptomatic or asymptomatic cases, compared with no symptomatic and one asymptomatic case the day before, local government data showed.

China National Health Commission

Comments

1000 characters

China reports 747 new COVID cases for Sept 20 vs 789 a day earlier

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee falls further against US dollar

Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45, new rate stands at Rs237.43

PTI forms Tarin-led body to chart economic roadmap

Cross-border payments to be centralised at TOD from Oct 1: SBP

Aug 2022 FCA: KE to refund Rs7.2bn to consumers

Jamshoro coal power plant (Genco-1): KE interested in purchasing power

Incoming international passengers: Declaration of $10,000 or above forex made mandatory

PM forms body on Chinese IPPs, other matters

PM to narrate the story of flood-hit Pakistan

Tarin summoned by FIA over his ‘talk’ with KP minister

Read more stories