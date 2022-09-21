Follow us

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited 21-Sep-22 14:00 Shams Textile Mills Limited 21-Sep-22 11:00 Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering 21-Sep-22 13:00 Pak Datacom Limited 21-Sep-22 11:00 AWT Investments Ltd (Open-end Fund) 21-Sep-22 11:30 Ittehad Chemicals Limted 21-Sep-22 11:30 Pakistan Paper Products Limited 21-Sep-22 11:00 Husein Industries Limited 21-Sep-22 11:00 Artistic Denim Mills Limited 21-Sep-22 16:00 Bannu Woollen Mills Limited 22-Sep-22 10:30 Murree Brewery Company Limited 22-Sep-22 11:30 Pioneer Cement Limited 22-Sep-22 11:30 Habib Bank Limited 22-Sep-22 14:00 Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited 22-Sep-22 17:00 Kohinoor Mills Limited 22-Sep-22 12:30 Oil & Gas Development Company Limited 22-Sep-22 14:00 Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited 22-Sep-22 12:30 Ghandhara Industries Limited 23-Sep-22 11:00 Calcorp Limited 23-Sep-22 11:00 Biafo Industries Limited 23-Sep-22 10:30 Orient Rental Mod 23-Sep-22 10:00 Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Limited 23-Sep-22 17:30 Dewan Khalid Textile Mills Limited 23-Sep-22 18:30 Popular Islamic Modaraba 23-Sep-22 11:00 Millat Tractors Limited 23-Sep-22 11:30 Dewan Textile Mills Limited 23-Sep-22 16:30 Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited 23-Sep-22 16:00 Citi Pharma Ltd. 23-Sep-22 15:00 Hascol Petroleum Limited 23-Sep-22 15:00 Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Limited 23-Sep-22 19:30 Kohat Cement Company Limited 24-Sep-22 11:00 Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 24-Sep-22 14:30 786 Investments Limited 26-Sep-22 16:00 First UDL Modaraba 26-Sep-22 11:00 NetSol Technologies Limited 26-Sep-22 15:00 Pakistan Services Limited 26-Sep-22 16:00 Elahi Cotton Mills Limited 26-Sep-22 10:30 Sapphire Fibres Limited 26-Sep-22 15:00 TPL Trakker Limited 26-Sep-22 11:00 Sapphire Textile Mills Limited 26-Sep-22 12:30 Arctic Textile Mills Ltd 26-Sep-22 11:30 At-Tahur Limited 26-Sep-22 11:15 Ittefaq Iron Industries Limited 26-Sep-22 10:00 Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited 26-Sep-22 17:00 Nimir Resins Limited 26-Sep-22 11:45 Suraj Cotton Mills Limited 26-Sep-22 15:00 Khyber Textile Mills Limited 26-Sep-22 10:00 Dadex Eternit Limited 26-Sep-22 15:30 Shezan International Limited 26-Sep-22 11;30 Engro Corporation Limited 26-Sep-22 15:00 Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Limited 26-Sep-22 11:00 Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited 27-Sep-22 09:00 First Credit and Investment Bank Limited 27-Sep-22 15:00 Aisha Steel Mills Limited 27-Sep-22 15:30 Shadab Textile Mills Limited 27-Sep-22 11:30 Hamid Textile Mills Limited 27-Sep-22 11:30 NBP Fund Management Ltd (Open-end Funds) 27-Sep-22 14:00 Bhanero Textile Mills Limited 28-Sep-22 10:00 Blessed Textiles Limited 28-Sep-22 11:00 Faisal Spinning Mills Limited 28-Sep-22 12:00 Berger Paints Pakistan Limited 28-Sep-22 11:00 Olympia Mills Limited 04-10-2022 11:00 Hafiz Limited 06-10-2022 11:30 =========================================================

