Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited 21-Sep-22 14:00
Shams Textile Mills Limited 21-Sep-22 11:00
Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering 21-Sep-22 13:00
Pak Datacom Limited 21-Sep-22 11:00
AWT Investments Ltd (Open-end Fund) 21-Sep-22 11:30
Ittehad Chemicals Limted 21-Sep-22 11:30
Pakistan Paper Products Limited 21-Sep-22 11:00
Husein Industries Limited 21-Sep-22 11:00
Artistic Denim Mills Limited 21-Sep-22 16:00
Bannu Woollen Mills Limited 22-Sep-22 10:30
Murree Brewery Company Limited 22-Sep-22 11:30
Pioneer Cement Limited 22-Sep-22 11:30
Habib Bank Limited 22-Sep-22 14:00
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited 22-Sep-22 17:00
Kohinoor Mills Limited 22-Sep-22 12:30
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited 22-Sep-22 14:00
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Limited 22-Sep-22 12:30
Ghandhara Industries Limited 23-Sep-22 11:00
Calcorp Limited 23-Sep-22 11:00
Biafo Industries Limited 23-Sep-22 10:30
Orient Rental Mod 23-Sep-22 10:00
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills
Limited 23-Sep-22 17:30
Dewan Khalid Textile Mills
Limited 23-Sep-22 18:30
Popular Islamic Modaraba 23-Sep-22 11:00
Millat Tractors Limited 23-Sep-22 11:30
Dewan Textile Mills Limited 23-Sep-22 16:30
Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited 23-Sep-22 16:00
Citi Pharma Ltd. 23-Sep-22 15:00
Hascol Petroleum Limited 23-Sep-22 15:00
Dewan Farooque Spinning
Mills Limited 23-Sep-22 19:30
Kohat Cement Company Limited 24-Sep-22 11:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods
Limited 24-Sep-22 14:30
786 Investments Limited 26-Sep-22 16:00
First UDL Modaraba 26-Sep-22 11:00
NetSol Technologies Limited 26-Sep-22 15:00
Pakistan Services Limited 26-Sep-22 16:00
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited 26-Sep-22 10:30
Sapphire Fibres Limited 26-Sep-22 15:00
TPL Trakker Limited 26-Sep-22 11:00
Sapphire Textile Mills Limited 26-Sep-22 12:30
Arctic Textile Mills Ltd 26-Sep-22 11:30
At-Tahur Limited 26-Sep-22 11:15
Ittefaq Iron Industries
Limited 26-Sep-22 10:00
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Limited 26-Sep-22 17:00
Nimir Resins Limited 26-Sep-22 11:45
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited 26-Sep-22 15:00
Khyber Textile Mills Limited 26-Sep-22 10:00
Dadex Eternit Limited 26-Sep-22 15:30
Shezan International Limited 26-Sep-22 11;30
Engro Corporation Limited 26-Sep-22 15:00
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Limited 26-Sep-22 11:00
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited 27-Sep-22 09:00
First Credit and Investment
Bank Limited 27-Sep-22 15:00
Aisha Steel Mills Limited 27-Sep-22 15:30
Shadab Textile Mills Limited 27-Sep-22 11:30
Hamid Textile Mills Limited 27-Sep-22 11:30
NBP Fund Management Ltd
(Open-end Funds) 27-Sep-22 14:00
Bhanero Textile Mills Limited 28-Sep-22 10:00
Blessed Textiles Limited 28-Sep-22 11:00
Faisal Spinning Mills Limited 28-Sep-22 12:00
Berger Paints Pakistan Limited 28-Sep-22 11:00
Olympia Mills Limited 04-10-2022 11:00
Hafiz Limited 06-10-2022 11:30
=========================================================
