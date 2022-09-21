AGL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
21 Sep, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited       21-Sep-22     14:00
Shams Textile Mills Limited           21-Sep-22     11:00
Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering        21-Sep-22     13:00
Pak Datacom Limited                   21-Sep-22     11:00
AWT Investments Ltd (Open-end Fund)   21-Sep-22     11:30
Ittehad Chemicals Limted              21-Sep-22     11:30
Pakistan Paper Products Limited       21-Sep-22     11:00
Husein Industries Limited             21-Sep-22     11:00
Artistic Denim Mills Limited          21-Sep-22     16:00
Bannu Woollen Mills Limited           22-Sep-22     10:30
Murree Brewery Company Limited        22-Sep-22     11:30
Pioneer Cement Limited                22-Sep-22     11:30
Habib Bank Limited                    22-Sep-22     14:00
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited           22-Sep-22     17:00
Kohinoor Mills Limited                22-Sep-22     12:30
Oil & Gas Development 
Company Limited                       22-Sep-22     14:00
Janana De Malucho Textile 
Mills Limited                         22-Sep-22     12:30
Ghandhara Industries Limited          23-Sep-22     11:00
Calcorp Limited                       23-Sep-22     11:00
Biafo Industries Limited              23-Sep-22     10:30
Orient Rental Mod                     23-Sep-22     10:00
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills 
Limited                               23-Sep-22     17:30
Dewan Khalid Textile Mills
 Limited                              23-Sep-22     18:30
Popular Islamic Modaraba              23-Sep-22     11:00
Millat Tractors Limited               23-Sep-22     11:30
Dewan Textile Mills Limited           23-Sep-22     16:30
Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited            23-Sep-22     16:00
Citi Pharma Ltd.                      23-Sep-22     15:00
Hascol Petroleum Limited              23-Sep-22     15:00
Dewan Farooque Spinning 
Mills Limited                         23-Sep-22     19:30
Kohat Cement Company Limited          24-Sep-22     11:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods 
Limited                               24-Sep-22     14:30
786 Investments Limited               26-Sep-22     16:00
First UDL Modaraba                    26-Sep-22     11:00
NetSol Technologies Limited           26-Sep-22     15:00
Pakistan Services Limited             26-Sep-22     16:00
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited            26-Sep-22     10:30
Sapphire Fibres Limited               26-Sep-22     15:00
TPL Trakker Limited                   26-Sep-22     11:00
Sapphire Textile Mills Limited        26-Sep-22     12:30
Arctic Textile Mills Ltd              26-Sep-22     11:30
At-Tahur Limited                      26-Sep-22     11:15
Ittefaq Iron Industries 
Limited                               26-Sep-22     10:00
Reliance Cotton Spinning 
Mills Limited                         26-Sep-22     17:00
Nimir Resins Limited                  26-Sep-22     11:45
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited            26-Sep-22     15:00
Khyber Textile Mills Limited          26-Sep-22     10:00
Dadex Eternit Limited                 26-Sep-22     15:30
Shezan International Limited          26-Sep-22     11;30
Engro Corporation Limited             26-Sep-22     15:00
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Limited       26-Sep-22     11:00
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited          27-Sep-22     09:00
First Credit and Investment 
Bank Limited                          27-Sep-22     15:00
Aisha Steel Mills Limited             27-Sep-22     15:30
Shadab Textile Mills Limited          27-Sep-22     11:30
Hamid Textile Mills Limited           27-Sep-22     11:30
NBP Fund Management Ltd 
(Open-end Funds)                      27-Sep-22     14:00
Bhanero Textile Mills Limited         28-Sep-22     10:00
Blessed Textiles Limited              28-Sep-22     11:00
Faisal Spinning Mills Limited         28-Sep-22     12:00
Berger Paints Pakistan Limited        28-Sep-22     11:00
Olympia Mills Limited                04-10-2022     11:00
Hafiz Limited                        06-10-2022     11:30
=========================================================

