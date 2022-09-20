Shehbaz won’t get anything from US visit: IK

CHAKWAL: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan claimed on Monday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wouldn’t achieve anything from his US visit.

Addressing a rally here on Monday, he said that the floods have wreaked havoc in Sindh and Balochistan. He said flood water has devastated the crops, while farmers couldn’t sow new crops due to water accumulated in the fields.

Imran Khan said that despite being in government for the past 14 years, the PPP couldn’t complete work on Right Bank Outfall Drain on River Sindh. He alleged that ‘thieves of Sindh’ have sent the funds of the project to Dubai.

Will fight harder if pushed against the wall, warns Imran Khan

Turning his guns towards PM Shehbaz Sharif, the PTI chairman said that insensitivity of Shahbaz Sharif can be witnessed that the one third of the country is swept by the floods and the premier has left for the US.

The former PM went on to say that the economy was flourishing during his tenure when his government was overthrown through a ‘conspiracy’. “They run a propaganda campaign against my government with the help of their paid media houses that the country’s economy was sinking during my tenure,” he alleged.

Imran Khan said the power tariff has been increased three-fold since the PML-N-led government came to power earlier this year.