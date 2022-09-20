19 more development schemes approved

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved 19 development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs31,975.569 million.

These schemes were approved in the 12th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23. The meeting was presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board and acting Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included scheme for Basic Education Commission Services (BECS) & National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) at the cost of Rs1,471.388 million, construction of Mohata Dam, Rawalpindi, at the cost of Rs3,890.625 million, construction of underpass at Samanabad Morr, Multan Road, Lahore, at the cost of Rs2,061.560 million, rehabilitation of Lahore Raiwind road from Lake City to Raiwind, length 10km in District Lahore, at the cost of Rs1,848.658 million and rehabilitation of road from Raiwind Phatak to Sue-Asal length 17.43km in District Lahore at the cost of Rs828.234 million, rehabilitation of Ferozepur road from Gajumata to Kasur length 33.00km, Kasur / Lahore at the cost of Rs6,578.139 million were approved.

The rehabilitation of road from Nankana Sahib to Shahkot, length 28.00km in District Nankana Sahib at the cost of Rs2,493.218 million and rehabilitation of Sangla Hill-Safdarabad road length 14.05km in District Nankana Sahib at the cost of Rs1,042.069 million were also approved.

The rehabilitation of Sangla Hill-Motorway Interchange (M-4) road District Nankana Sahib at the cost of Rs528.715 million and rehabilitation of Sangala Hill to Sukheki road length 22km, in District Nankana Sahib at the cost of Rs1,314.280 million, rehabilitation of Wazirabad to Daska road Tehsil Wazirabad District Gujranwala section at the cost of Rs854.850 million and rehabilitation of road from Awan Chowk to Bhag Chowk via Noshera Virkan length 42.70km in District Gujranwala at the cost of Rs1,028.813 million, road from More Eminabad to Whando Interchange via Eminabad, Channian, Kotli Nawab Tehsil Kamoki District Gujranwala length 20km at cost of Rs711.123 million and rehabilitation of Gujranwala-Sialkot road at the cost of Rs561.006 million, rehabilitation of road from Narowal to Shakargarh, length 36km in District Narowal at the cost of Rs1,637.650 million, rehabilitation of Sialkot-Marala road length 12.50km, in District Sialkot, at the cost of Rs1,261.598 million, rehabilitation and improvement of Wazirabad-Daska road Sialkot at the cost of Rs902.653 million, rehabilitation of Gujranwala Pasrur road section Gujranwala to Lahore-Sialkot Motorway at the cost of Rs757.36 million and widening-improvement of Manga Raiwind road length 18km in District Lahore at the cost of Rs2203.630 million were also approved.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022