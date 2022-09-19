Terror case registered against PML-N's Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif

A terrorism case was registered on Monday against Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif in Lahore for spreading "hatred" against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Punjab Home Minister Col (retd) Muhammad Hashim tweeted a copy of the FIR on his Twitter handle, which was filed by a citizen — an imam of a local mosque.

"Incitement of sectarian hatred and violence against any citizen, including Imran Khan will not be allowed," he tweeted.

Latif, in a presser, had accused the PTI chief of “attacking the basic principles of Islam by supporting the Ahmediya community during his tenure”.

PTI assails govt for ‘using religion to instil hatred’

"When Imran made Naya Pakistan, units of Qadianis became active in Karachi […] didn’t Imran Khan give interviews to foreign media in which he said that Qadianis will be given religious freedom," Latif had said.

As per the FIR, Pakistan Television Managing Director Sohail Khan and controller programme Rashid Baig have also been nominated in the case. The complainant said that the PTI chief was patriotic Pakistani who was recognised the world over for his welfare works.

The FIR said Latif deliberately used words to incite his followers and create a law and order situation.