AGL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
ANL 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 78.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.7%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
CNERGY 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.62%)
EPCL 58.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FFL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FLYNG 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
GGGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
GGL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GTECH 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.48%)
LOTCHEM 29.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.44%)
MLCF 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
OGDC 78.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
PAEL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
TPL 8.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.15%)
TREET 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.65%)
TRG 120.10 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.83%)
UNITY 21.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 7.9 (0.19%)
BR30 15,678 Increased By 59.8 (0.38%)
KSE100 41,819 Increased By 140 (0.34%)
KSE30 15,745 Increased By 96.8 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bus plunges into Costa Rican ravine, killing at least nine

AFP Published 19 Sep, 2022 10:53am
Follow us

SAN JOSÉ: At least nine people were killed and four left missing when a bus and two other vehicles plunged into a ravine in a mountainous part of Costa Rica, the Red Cross reported Sunday.

The bus, car and motorcycle slid into the 75-meter-deep (245-foot) ravine on Saturday when heavy rain caused a landslide at the El Hundimiento mountain pass, around 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of the capital San Jose.

Rescue services have pulled around 50 survivors, including the bus driver, from the gorge, according to the Costa Rican Social Security in charge of the country’s public health services.

“As of now, we know of nine people who did not have vital signs,” the Red Cross tweeted after the accident, adding that four people remain missing.

The bus was traveling between San José and Guanacaste Province with 47 people on board, the owner of the transport company, German Alfaro, told Costa Rican daily La Nacion.

The Red Cross had previously estimated the number of passengers at around 60.

Images shared by the rescue services showed the wreckage of the bus at the bottom of the ravine in a mountainous region where recovery efforts were particularly challenging.

Locals in the area said the accident was caused by a lack of protective barriers or signage along the road.

“We have been abandoned for years,” Gilber Martinez told television station Canal 7.

But the government termed the incident “unpredictable”.

“It is not the fault of the government or the bus company. It is something we cannot predict,” Minister of Public Works and Transportation Luis Amador said.

Specialists from the University of Costa Rica released a report in March warning of the risk of road collapse in the area.

Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves declared three days of national mourning and said he will not attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York because of the emergency in his country caused by heavy rains.

Costa Rica Red Cross United Nations General Assembly Rodrigo Chaves

Comments

1000 characters

Bus plunges into Costa Rican ravine, killing at least nine

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens marginally, hovers at 236-237 level

There will be no debt default despite floods, vows Miftah

Oil prices climb on weak dollar, supply concerns

PM expresses sympathy for devasation caused by Hurricane Nanmodal in Japan

Govt clueless: Tarin

Income tax returns form: FBR urged to resolve all technical issues

Minister briefed about WB’s RISE-II, PACE-II programmes

Address to UNGA: PM to make a strong case for flood-ravaged Pakistan

Tax expert criticises ‘overstaffed’ FBR

SFD confirms one-year extension of $3bn deposit

Read more stories