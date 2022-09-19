Central Business District Punjab: Launch of 100+ vertical projects next month: IK

LAHORE: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has announced that the groundwork for 100+ vertical developments under the first Central Business District Punjab (CBDP) will be launched in Lahore on Oct 22 as this project will convert the dead capital into viable transactions channelling wealth generation for the country, besides reshaping entire infrastructure of the vicinity.

On his Twitter handle on Sunday, Imran wrote: “Pak’s 1st central business district, @CBDPunjab, will accommodate 100+ vertical developments adding 600b+ to country’s economy. To compliment futuristic vertical development, groundwork will commence Oct ‘22 on Lhr’s Main Blvd reshaping entire infrastructure of the vicinity.

“CBD Punjab tasked with converting dead capital into viable transactions channelling wealth generation for the country. Similar projects with immense potential will be launched across Punjab leading to econ growth & prosperity by providing multiple opportunities for domestic & FDI.”