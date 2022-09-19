AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
Australia announces $3m additional aid

Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2022 05:45am
ISLAMABAD: Australia will provide a further $3 million in immediate humanitarian assistance in response to the devastating flooding in Pakistan, said Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy on Sunday.

In a statement, she stated that the water, now covering over one-third of the country, is expected to take months to subside. This is having enormous and ongoing impacts on crops, food security and livelihoods.

She said that Pakistan estimates that as many as 1.7 million houses have been lost, as well as one-third of their cotton crop.

“The Australian Government’s deepest sympathies are with the families and communities that have been, and continue to be, greatly affected. Australia’s support will be delivered through the World Food Program to address emergency food and livelihoods needs, including for women and children who remain disproportionately affected,” she said, adding that this will bring Australia’s total humanitarian response to the floods to $5 million.

