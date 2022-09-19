AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
Over 2.1m cotton bales reach ginning factories

APP Published 19 Sep, 2022 06:35am
MULTAN: Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 2.1 million or exactly 21,86,593 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till September 15,2022 registering decrease of 18.61 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Sunday, over 1.9 million or 19,27,454 bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over one million or 10,76,661 bales registering a surplus of 12.16 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 9,59,925 bales.

Sindh generated over 1.1 million or 11,09,932 bales registering decrease of 35.72 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 17,26,612 bales.

Textile mills bought 17,61,173 bales while exporters purchased 30,80 bales and Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn’t buy during the cotton season 2022-23.

Sanghar district of Sindh topped with cotton arrival figure of 7,14,260 bales followed by Bahawalnagar district of Punjab with 1,71,816 bales.

Total 570 ginning factories were operational in the country. Exactly, 4,22,340 cotton bales unsold stock was available in ginning factories.

