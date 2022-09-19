AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
CM invites JUI-F to join Balochistan govt

NNI Published 19 Sep, 2022 07:22am
QUETTA: Angry with his cabinet, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has reportedly invited Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) to join the provincial government.

The informed sources have confirmed that the Balochistan chief minister will meet JUI-F Balochistan Emir and Federal Minister Maulana Abdul Wasay on Sunday. There will be a consultation between Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Maulana Abdul Wasay regarding the inclusion of JUI-F in the Balochistan government.

The JUI-F Balochistan leaders have initially informed party Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman about the CM’s invitation. However, Maulana Fazlur Rehman has sought time to consult the central JUI-F leaders.

Reportedly, Maulana Fazlur Rehman has set a condition to separate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from the Balochistan government. In case of the JUI-F’s inclusion, the PTI will be separated from Balochistan government, the well-placed sources have said.

The Balochistan chief minister will attend the dinner given by Maulana Abdul Wasay on Sunday. The meeting between Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Maulana Abdul Wasay was to be held yesterday, but it had been postponed.

