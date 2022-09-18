Crime rate increases in capital

ISLAMABAD: The capital city witnessed an increase in incidents of mobile phone snatching and car lifting during the last week, as armed persons snatched 28 cell phones and auto thieves stole 27 vehicles from various parts of the city.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, the city police also registered 12 cases of robbery and 10 cases of snatching at gunpoint during which citizens were deprived of cash and items worth millions. Auto thieves also remained active in the city during the last week and snatched or stole 27 vehicles including 23 motorbikes and eight cars.

The 23 motorbikes stolen in the city bore registration numbers, ARL-201 of Sadaam, a bike of Ehsan Elahi, BVP-577 of Nadeem Hussain, ASN-898 of Dabeek Kumar, RIR-8964 of Pitras Mash, a bike of Muhammad Anwer, AEU-8543 of Muhammad Ameer Sultan, ABR-3442 of Ranaistan, AEP-238 of Samar Afza, RIV-6828 of Ameer Ayub, AHN-5169 of Muhammad Zareef, DL-950 of Numan, a bike of Faisal Anwer, a bike of Najeed Ullah, RIR-7448 of Muhammad Younus, a bike of Numan Shehzad, RIP-416 of Ali pur, a bike of Mazloom Hussain, a bike of Muhammad Umair, MNO-1705 of Muhammad Farooq, RIL-6550 of Akber Ali, a bike of Anas Ali, and FR-564 of Raees Akram.

Carjackers also stole six cars bearing registration number LEB-495 of Agha Wiqas, NW-172 of Humair Akhar, LEH-5030 of Ijaz Ahmed, and IDH-3817 of Said Mubasher Ali.

In the same period, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Ramna, Khanna, Margalla, Koral, and Industrial Area police stations. During the last week, Ramna police station registered four cases of mobile snatching, one case of robbery, and two cases of auto theft.

In different incidents, armed persons snatched a mobile phone from Qurban Ali, Israr Khan, and snatched an Iphone X from Abdullah Khan at gunpoint at separate locations and escaped from the scene.

Furthermore, armed robbers broke into the house of Tayyab Raza and looted gold ornaments worth Rs290,000 and cash. Another gang snatched an IPhone 13 from Saeed Ullah at gunpoint.

Five cases of mobile phone snatching, one case of cash snatching, and one case of car lifting were reported to Khanna police station during the last week. Different gangs of robbers snatched mobile phones from Amjad Mehmood Abbasi, Ehtisham Ejaz, Yawer Abbas, and Hamza Shakoor in various localities of Khanna police station. Similarly, armed robbers snatched a mobile phone and cash from Shehzad at gunpoint.

In the same period, three cases of auto theft and one case each of snatching of mobile phone and cash were reported to Margalla police station. Unidentified robbers snatched a mobile phone from Maha Khalid. During another incident, armed persons snatched a mobile phone from Raees Ahmed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022