Agriculture lands in Sindh: Blatant activities of land grabbers worry FPCCI chief

KARACHI: Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President FPCCI, has expressed his profound concern over the incessant and blatant activities of land grabbers on agricultural lands in the province of Sindh; especially Thatta.

He expressed his astonishment that when influential landholders are not spared from the outlaws; what would exactly be the plight of the common man! He added that the case in point pertains to the agricultural land of a senior member of FPCCI and he has been made to suffer unbearable losses and mental torture at the hand of land grabbers.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh also highlighted that despite an official letter from FPCCI to the chief minister Sindh, no action has been initiated as yet. This has made the business community collectively cautious of the seriousness and administrative efficacy of the Sindh government to address even the most genuine and lawful concerns of the business, industry and trade community of Sindh. He emphasized that these activities can not be carried out without the blessings and facilitation of the black sheep in the government and political circles. He demanded his immediate and result-oriented action against the land grabbers in Thatta.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh maintained that urban and rural centers of Sindh should be made investor-friendly, peaceful and conducive for industrialization. Furthermore, the FPCCI has always raised its voice on a national level whenever the interests of Sindh are at stake; e.g. recently, we demanded from the federal government and CAA to upgrade Sukkur Airport for international flights – which will benefit nine districts of interior Sindh and make Kairpur Special Economic Zone (KSEZ) viable and attractive for the industrialists.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022