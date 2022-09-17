AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Russia ready to supply wheat amid looming food insecurity: Khawaja Asif

  • Defence minister says Putin has also invited PM Shehbaz to Russia
BR Web Desk Published September 17, 2022 Updated September 17, 2022 02:44pm
Follow us

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif said on Saturday that in addition to gas, Russia is also ready to offer wheat to Pakistan owing to projection of food shortage in the country on the back of devastating floods in Pakistan.

In a press conference in Islamabad, he said at the SCO summit in Uzbekistan, which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended, Russia reiterated its resolve to provide Pakistan with wheat in the coming days as there may be shortage of food products.

On the sidelines of the Summit, the Prime Minister held a number of meetings with leaders including the Presidents of China, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Iran, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Turkiye.

He said President Vladimir Putin also invited PM Shehbaz to Russia, the official dates for which will be revealed soon.

Asif's remarks come after Russian President Vladimir Putin also said that pipeline gas supplies to Pakistan are possible, and that part of the necessary infrastructure is already in place, Russian state-owned new agency RIA reported on Thursday.

SCO bloc agrees to expand trade in national currencies

Chinese President Xi Jinping has also invited PM Shehbaz - the visit to China is expected in the first week of November, he added.

In meeting with PM Shehbaz at the summit, President Xi also underlined the importance of stability in Pakistan and promised help for repair of crucial infrastructure damaged by floods, the defence minister said.

Asif added that PM Shehbaz was leaving for the UK to take part in the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, set to take place on September 19, after which he will go to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly meeting.

'The world is ready to help us'

During his SCO visit, the prime minister made it clear to world leaders that emissions from global north have affected 32.5 million Pakistanis and sparked a food security issue in the country, stated the defence minister.

PM urges SCO to make Pakistan-specific climate action plans

“During reconstruction phase after drainage of flood water, we will see the goodwill of the world with Pakistan,” he said. “For now, the world is ready to help us.”

PM Shehbaz ended his visit to Samarkand Uzbekistan on September 16 and his statement at the SCO summit conveyed Pakistan’s vision for the strategic direction of SCO in the face of global political and economic transformation.

Pakistan’s commitment to the principles and purposes of SCO Charter and to the ‘Shanghai Spirit’ as a core value of SCO was also reaffirmed, said a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

“In his statement, the Prime Minister presented a compelling case for collective action by SCO countries to combat the ravages of climate change,” it said. “He shared details of the human tragedy and the massive devastation caused by the climate calamity that struck Pakistan.”

PM leaves Uzbekistan 'on satisfactory note' after attending SCO Summit

The PM also expressed deep appreciation for the support proffered by SCO leaders for relief and assistance to the people affected by the floods.

Participation in the Samarkand SCO Summit provided a significant opportunity to present Pakistan’s view point on important national, regional and global issues, MOFA said.

Shehbaz, Xi discuss CPEC, regional situation

China Pakistan Vladimir Putin UK Shehbaz Sharif Russia Xi Jinping floods Queen Elizabeth flash floods SCO Khwaja Asif Floods in Pakistan floods in Sindh Women affected by floods Pakistan Floods Response Plan 2022 Floods Relief Fund Desk Queen Elizabeth's funeral catastrophic floods

Comments

1000 characters

Russia ready to supply wheat amid looming food insecurity: Khawaja Asif

RLNG power plants: sell-off process hits a snag

PM Shehbaz to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Pakistan's electricity generation cost up 57% YoY in August as production dips

Post-flood challenges: Govt won’t opt for debt rescheduling or moratorium: MoEA

Chinese vice president to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

India economic growth to be sustained by consumer spending rebound, says govt review

Pakistan, Kazakhstan for early finalisation of bilateral TTA

Shehbaz, Xi discuss CPEC, regional situation

SCO bloc agrees to expand trade in national currencies

Read more stories