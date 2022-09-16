AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
PM leaves Uzbekistan 'on satisfactory note' after attending SCO Summit

APP Published 16 Sep, 2022 07:47pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday departed for Pakistan after completing his two-day visit to Uzbekistan mainly to attend the annual Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

“Leaving Samarkand on a satisfactory note. There is now a renewed awareness about the potent threat of climate change,” the prime minister said who had earlier spoken in detail at the Summit about the threats posed by climate change and the devastation caused by climate change-induced floods in Pakistan.

On Twitter, the prime minister wrote that the SCO countries understood that it was capable of reversing all “our material development and pushing us backward by decades.”

He said the prevailing threatening situation necessitated a “united front” against climate change.

Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov saw off the prime minister and his delegation at the Samarkand airport.

During the two-day visit, the prime minister met the presidents of China, Russia, Turkey, Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

He began his visit by paying respects at the mausoleum of Uzbekistan’s first President Islam Karimov at the ancient Khizar mosque.

