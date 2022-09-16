AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 inches down owing to late-session profit taking

  • Weakening macroeconomic cues dent investor sentiment
BR Web Desk Published September 16, 2022 Updated September 16, 2022 06:43pm
Follow us

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) endured a dull session again on Friday and the KSE-100 Index inched down 0.22% owing to late session selling spell.

Weakening macroeconomic indicators and lack of stability despite the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme played on investors’ mind.

As a result, the KSE-100 Index finished with a drop of 92.6 points or 0.22% to close at 41,679.49 points.

KSE-100 falls 0.57% amid rupee depreciation

Following a short-lived spike, the market recovered from an intra-day low in the first session to close 73 points upward. Profit taking dominated throughout the second session and the stock market erased gains to end on a negative note.

Owing to weak sentiment, index bigwigs cement, chemical, banks and oil sectors reported major losses.

A report from Capital Stake stated that the PSX ended a volatile session on Friday flat. Indices oscillated in both directions, while volumes depreciated from last close, it said.

Topline Securities, in its report, said that range-bound session was observed at the bourse, as the index juggled between intraday high of 145 points and intraday low of -169 points, to finally close at 41,733 level (down by -0.09%).

On the economic front, State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $176 million to $8.62 billion.

Moreover, rupee depreciated Rs0.95 per dollar or 0.4% to close the session at Rs236.8.

Sectors dragging the benchmark KSE-100 Index downwards included banking sector (81.32 points), oil and gas exploration sector (27.26 points) and tobacco sector (18.37 points).

Volume on the all-share index contracted to 219.4 million from 260 million on Thursday. On the other hand, the value of shares traded fell to Rs8.9 billion from Rs10.1 billion recorded in the previous session.

TRG Pakistan was the volume leader with 27.6 million shares, followed by Hascol with 26.1 million shares and WorldCall Telecom with 20.95 million shares.

Shares of 315 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 108 registered an increase, 188 recorded a fall, and 19 remained unchanged.

Pakistan KSE 100 KSE100 KSE100 index KSE KSE-100 index stock market brokers Pakistan’s stock market

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 inches down owing to late-session profit taking

SCO must tackle climate change menace: PM Shehbaz

Putin hails 'new centres of power' at summit with Asian leaders

Rupee closes at 236.84 against US dollar as depreciation run continues

More than 200 killed in Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes

Oil steadies but remains on track for weekly decline

India's Adani briefly listed as world's second-richest person

ICI Pakistan to divest partial stake of NutriCo Morinaga for $45mn

Drug shortage: GSKCH rejects claims related to hoarding of Panadol

Pakistan supports Azerbaijan’s right to defend territorial integrity: PM Shehbaz

Read more stories