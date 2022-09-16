AGL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA): Over 42,000 police officers to be deployed in Punjab

Recorder Report Published 16 Sep, 2022 07:01am
LAHORE: The Punjab police will deploy in field over 42,000 police officers, including volunteers, across Punjab to provide a four-tier security cover to the believers during the upcoming Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). As per the security plan, a police spokesperson said that a total of 301 mourning processions and 530 Majalis (religious gatherings) will be held across Punjab to recall the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala.

Of the total fleet, he said, 10,000 police officers will be deployed in Lahore alone for the protection of three large mourning processions and 40 Majalis. He added that a four-tier security will be provided to sensitive and A category processions and Majalis while security arrangements for the three-day celebrations of 979th Urs of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Al-Hajwairi, popularly known as Data Ganj Baksh, currently underway, will be directly monitored from the Central Police Office (CPO) control room.

