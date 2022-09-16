KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (September 15, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
308,622,585 171,374,584 11,472,717,528 5,769,014,291
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,600,687,236 (1,186,904,491) 1,413,782,745
Local Individuals 9,188,031,070 -9,300,460,009 -112,428,939
Local Corporates 3,915,753,543 -5,217,107,350 (1,301,353,806)
===============================================================================
