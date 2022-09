Shan Masood included, Fakhar Zaman in reserves as Pakistan announce squad for T20 World Cup

Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim on Thursday announced Pakistan’s 15-man squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, with Shan Masood coming back to the side.

Mohammad Waseem Jnr and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who had been ruled out of the Asia Cup due to injury, are also part of the squad.

Meanwhile, Fakhar Zaman, who had a lackluster Asia Cup, has been excluded from the main squad. He, however, is part of the travelling reserves.

Pakistan Squad for T20 World Cup:

Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern), Asif Ali (Northern), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern), Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Khushdil Shah (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Junior (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Naseem Shah (Southern Punjab), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shan Masood (Balochistan) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab)

Traveling reserves: Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Haris (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh).

Meanwhile, the chief selector also announced the squad that will take on England in the seven-match T20I series.

Pakistan squad for England T20Is:

Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern), Aamir Jamal (Northern), Abrar Ahmed (Sindh), Asif Ali (Northern), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern), Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Khushdil Shah (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Haris (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Junior (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Naseem Shah (Southern Punjab), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh), Shan Masood (Balochistan) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab)

England, who arrived on Thursday morning, will play seven T20Is in Karachi and Lahore between September 20 and October 2.