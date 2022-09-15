AGL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
ANL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.47%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
EFERT 81.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.6%)
EPCL 60.45 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.67%)
FCCL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
FFL 6.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.9%)
GGGL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
GGL 16.37 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.55%)
GTECH 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
KEL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
LOTCHEM 29.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.54%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 78.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.9%)
PAEL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PRL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.06%)
TPLP 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (4.78%)
TREET 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
TRG 109.91 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.12%)
WAVES 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,216 Increased By 8 (0.19%)
BR30 15,575 Increased By 177.3 (1.15%)
KSE100 42,032 Increased By 20.6 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,796 Increased By 38.8 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England cricketers arrive for first Pakistan tour since 2005

KARACHI: England’s cricket squad touched down in Karachi Thursday on their first tour of Pakistan in 17...
AFP Published September 15, 2022 Updated September 15, 2022 01:47pm
<p>COURTESY: PCB</p>

COURTESY: PCB
Follow us

KARACHI: England's cricket squad touched down in Karachi Thursday on their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years.

England last played in Pakistan in 2005 and were due to visit last year until pulling out at short notice after New Zealand also cancelled a tour citing safety concerns.

The move infuriated the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), desperate to rehabilitate its security reputation, who called it "disrespectful".

Over the past five years, international cricket has gradually returned to Pakistan and earlier this year Australia toured successfully for the first time in nearly a quarter of a century.

Strict security

The PCB said that the Australia series had "demonstrated our event planning and operational skills" and expressed confidence that the England games will also pass off safely.

On match days, roads between the England team hotel and Karachi's National stadium will be sealed off and under armed guard.

England cricket team due today

A helicopter will monitor their journey and shops and offices overlooking the stadium will be ordered to shut.

Rain does not stop play

The tour comes as Pakistan grapples with catastrophic flooding that has left nearly a third of the country under water and affected at least 33 million people.

Last month the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said the team were "desperate" to play in Pakistan despite the humanitarian disaster.

"I think hopefully us going out there and playing will be a positive for what's been a pretty harrowing time for the people of that country," said managing director of men's cricket Rob Key.

The 19-man England squad, captained by Jos Buttler, will play seven Twenty20 games against Pakistan in Karachi and Lahore from September 20 to October 2 as both teams tune-up for next month's T20 World Cup in Australia.

England will return in December to play three five-day Test matches.

Comments

1000 characters

England cricketers arrive for first Pakistan tour since 2005

Pakistan floods' death toll nears 1,500

Economy: PM’s pessimistic tone reflects grim view of situation

Economists list factors behind pressure on PKR

PM Shehbaz arrives in Uzbekistan to attend SCO summit

Oil falls on demand concerns, strong dollar

IHC grants bail to PTI's Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

Domestic power consumers: Minister defends withdrawal of slab benefit

600MW projects offered: Govt unveils solar PV projects policy

36 LNG spot cargoes: PLL seeks exemption from PPRA rules

Read more stories