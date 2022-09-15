England cricket team due today

LAHORE: Terming the tour of England cricket team to Pakistan after about 17 years as a good omen, former cricketers said this tour of British cricket team depicts revival of international cricket in the country.

The England team tour to Pakistan is good news for Pakistani cricket fans that international cricket was fully reviving in the country, they said, adding: “It is sending a softer image of Pakistan to the world that the situation in our country is stable and there was no security threat at all.”

The England cricket team would be arriving in Karachi on Thursday (today), for a seven-match T20Is series. The National Stadium Karachi would host matches on September 20, 22, 23 and 25. The remaining T20Is would be staged on September 28 and 30, and October 2 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said that Pakistan cricket is heading in a positive direction as the team fights like a unit and at no point it gives up.

