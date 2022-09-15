Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said towns and villages recaptured from Russian forces had been devastated, while a major city struggled to contain damage to its water system from missile attacks by Kremlin’s forces.

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Fighting

Ukraine has made significant progress but it is not possible to tell if the war is at a turning point, US President Biden said.

Zelenskiy said Ukraine had recaptured around 8,000 square km (3,100 square miles), apparently all in the northeastern region of Kharkiv.

In another battle-scarred northeast Ukrainian town, Balakliia, police officers said civilians were killed when the town was under Russian control. Reuters could not independently verify the account. Russia has denied targeting civilians.

Zelenskiy made a surprise visit to Izium - until four days ago Russia’s main bastion and logistics hub in the region. Buildings showed signs of blasts and shrapnel.

Kryvyi Rih, the largest city in central Ukraine, was targeted by eight cruise missiles that destroyed the water pumping station and caused the Inhulets River to break through a dam, officials said.

Diplomacy

Ukraine wants the United Nations General Assembly to allow Zelenskiy to address world leaders via video.

Democratic and Republican US senators introduced legislation that would designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, a label opposed by President Joe Biden’s administration.

The Russian and Chinese navies are conducting joint patrols in the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Putin’s chief envoy on Ukraine told the Russian leader as the war began that he had struck a provisional deal with Kyiv that would satisfy Russia’s demand that Ukraine stay out of NATO, but Putin rejected it, according to three people close to the Russian leadership.

German Chancellor Scholz urged Putin to find a diplomatic solution as soon as possible, based on ceasefire, complete withdrawal of Russian troops and respect for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, a spokesperson said.