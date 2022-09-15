AGL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
ANL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
AVN 78.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
CNERGY 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
EPCL 60.25 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.33%)
FCCL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
FFL 6.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
GGGL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
GGL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
GTECH 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
KEL 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
LOTCHEM 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.85%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 78.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.05%)
PAEL 16.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PRL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.19%)
TPL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.69%)
TPLP 19.44 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.46%)
TREET 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
TRG 109.50 Increased By ▲ 5.71 (5.5%)
UNITY 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.22%)
WAVES 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,215 Increased By 7.2 (0.17%)
BR30 15,550 Increased By 152.9 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,043 Increased By 31.5 (0.07%)
KSE30 15,795 Increased By 37.7 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2022 12:57pm
Follow us

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said towns and villages recaptured from Russian forces had been devastated, while a major city struggled to contain damage to its water system from missile attacks by Kremlin’s forces.

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Fighting

  • Kryvyi Rih, the largest city in central Ukraine, was targeted by eight cruise missiles that destroyed the water pumping station and caused the Inhulets River to break through a dam, officials said.

  • Zelenskiy made a surprise visit to Izium - until four days ago Russia’s main bastion and logistics hub in the region. Buildings showed signs of blasts and shrapnel.

  • In another battle-scarred northeast Ukrainian town, Balakliia, police officers said civilians were killed when the town was under Russian control. Reuters could not independently verify the account. Russia has denied targeting civilians.

  • Zelenskiy said Ukraine had recaptured around 8,000 square km (3,100 square miles), apparently all in the northeastern region of Kharkiv.

  • Ukraine has made significant progress but it is not possible to tell if the war is at a turning point, US President Biden said.

Diplomacy

  • Ukraine wants the United Nations General Assembly to allow Zelenskiy to address world leaders via video.

  • Democratic and Republican US senators introduced legislation that would designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, a label opposed by President Joe Biden’s administration.

  • The Russian and Chinese navies are conducting joint patrols in the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

  • Putin’s chief envoy on Ukraine told the Russian leader as the war began that he had struck a provisional deal with Kyiv that would satisfy Russia’s demand that Ukraine stay out of NATO, but Putin rejected it, according to three people close to the Russian leadership.

  • German Chancellor Scholz urged Putin to find a diplomatic solution as soon as possible, based on ceasefire, complete withdrawal of Russian troops and respect for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, a spokesperson said.

  • A United Nations proposal that Russia resume exporting ammonia via Ukraine has raised hopes that a global shortage of fertiliser could be eased.

Quotes

  • “We waited a long time for our guys. Of course we feel positive. Joy. But there is also fear - fear that the Russians could return here,” Izium resident Liubov Sinna, 74, said.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine and Russia

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Pakistan floods' death toll nears 1,500

Economy: PM’s pessimistic tone reflects grim view of situation

Economists list factors behind pressure on PKR

PM Shehbaz arrives in Uzbekistan to attend SCO summit

Oil falls on demand concerns, strong dollar

IHC grants bail to PTI's Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

England cricketers arrive for first Pakistan tour since 2005

Domestic power consumers: Minister defends withdrawal of slab benefit

600MW projects offered: Govt unveils solar PV projects policy

36 LNG spot cargoes: PLL seeks exemption from PPRA rules

Read more stories