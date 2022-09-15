Kenya cuts ties with Western Sahara area

NAIROBI: Kenya’s new President William Ruto said on Wednesday the East African country was breaking diplomatic ties with the contested Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) in Western Sahara after talks with Morocco.
