Bank assessing situation: ADB expresses concern over future of its projects

Recorder Report Published 15 Sep, 2022 06:34am
LAHORE: The Asian Development Bank has expressed concerns on the progress of funded-projects in the Punjab due to current monsoon flood that has caused widespread countrywide destruction. The Asian Development Bank is assessing the situation and collecting information to assist the government of Pakistan in immediate relief and post-disaster reconstruction efforts.

These thoughts were expressed by Deputy Country Director of Asian Development Bank (ADB) for Pakistan, Asad Aleem, while presiding over a review meeting along with Chairman P&D Abdullah Khan Sumbal on Wednesday.

They reviewed the ADB projects initiated by the Punjab government and highlighted the key points of ADB strategy which is aligned with the government’s development policy.

The Deputy Country Director said the priority of ADB is to cover all key areas. He said that development partners are looking to collaborate with the government. He further said that the ADB and the government of Punjab are working together on the public-private partnerships basis and hoped that the up-coming projects will improve the lives of the common citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman P&D Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal emphasized on the new development paradigm and aligning the development process with the progress of Punjab. He further stated that the main focus of the current government is on the social sector, public private partnership, and economic growth in the industrial and agricultural sector is the top priority. The current ongoing projects in collaboration with ADB will be delivered in their due time frame in Punjab, he added.

The chair was also briefed about analysis and assessment of physical damages and indirect losses after floods across Punjab. It was discussed in the meeting that important sectors, especially, health, education and agriculture were deeply affected by flood. Chairman P&D Board also said that the government of Punjab is working tirelessly on principles and policies for instant relief, rehabilitation and economic recovery.

The session also explored key areas of collaboration on poverty reduction, infrastructure development, private sector development, environment and climate change, and regional cooperation and integration. Secretary P&D Board Sohail Anwar, all members of P&D Board and senior officials of Asian Development Bank also attended the meeting.

