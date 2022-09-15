SHCC cuts charges for dengue, malaria tests by 50pc

KARACHI: There is significant increase of dengue and malaria cases in Sindh as a result of havoc caused by spells of rains and flash floods, which led to uncontrolled spread of vector borne diseases.

This has resulted an increase in a number of dengue and malaria patients. Subsequently, management of these diseases requires repeated tests with heavy financial burden on poor patients.

CEO, Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) called an urgent meeting with management of major private hospitals and laboratories operating in Sindh on 14th of September, 2022 at SHCC office, to discuss and develop strategy to provide relief to suffering masses.

It was observed that private hospitals and laboratories were charging different prices for the same tests. In this regard, a reduction in the prices of high-volume common tests for malaria & dengue was discussed in detail, in order to provide immediate relief and to decrease the financial burden on patients.

The management of laboratories in view of national calamity and pressure of disease, exceeded to support the cause and agreed to cut the cost of most common tests i.e. NS1 Antigen. Platelet Count Test (for Dengue) & ICT Malaria Test approximately fifty percent for three months starting from 15th of September, 2022 to 15th of December, 2022, during peak of the epidemic.

The existing/ current rates for the tests for dengue NS1 antigen have been charged from Rs1460 to Rs3000 which has now been reduced to Rs850. The tests for Platelet Count were charged at Rs430 to Rs550 now has been reduced to Rs250 and for the test of ICT Malaria which was charged from Rs800 to 1300 has been reduced to Rs500.

Sindh Health Care Commission issued the related notification and also authorised teams to monitor the labs and hospitals for compliance of the notification.

