AGL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
ANL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
AVN 76.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
EFERT 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.52%)
EPCL 58.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
FCCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FFL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
FLYNG 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
GGGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
GGL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
GTECH 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
OGDC 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
PAEL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
PIBTL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.45%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
TELE 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
TRG 96.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.62%)
UNITY 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.19%)
WAVES 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,206 Increased By 14.3 (0.34%)
BR30 15,219 Decreased By -30.2 (-0.2%)
KSE100 42,001 Increased By 139.1 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,723 Increased By 60.6 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Trade centres, industrial zone: Muhafiz Force formed for security issues

Recorder Report Published 14 Sep, 2022 04:45am
Follow us

HYDERABAD: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Sheikh said a 'muhafiz force' comprising 80 policemen had been formed in the city which would deal with security issues of trade centres and industrial zone, and added that force would become operational from Monday.

He was addressing members of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) on Monday. He urged traders and businesspersons to install close circuit television cameras (CCTV in the market to be connected with police command and control centre so that security could be ensured and action could be taken against those committing crimes. He promised best available security for Hyderabad city. He said that flood affected people had arrived from areas where arms and crimes of murder were ordinary things.

The SSP told that he had asked SHOs to create database of flood affected people arriving in Hyderabad city. He added that snap checking of flood affected people would also be started and added that police posts would also be created in this regard.

President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddiqui congratulated SSP for being conferred with Sitara-e-Imtiaz (SI). He said that there was strong working relationship between the business community and district police.

HCCI chief added business community had always played its role in progress of the city. He stated that previously traders were being looted while they were transferring cash from banks to their workplace. He said business community wanted long term posting of dedicated officers like him in the district.

Siddiqui said that police had done a good job by launching a crackdown against criminal. He said flood was a natural calamity and business community had wholeheartedly worked for providing relief goods to affected communities. He said that it was not any favour of business community but its moral responsibility.

Adeel Siddiqui, however, reminded SSP Hyderabad previously during super floods 2010 hardened criminals had found space among flood affected people in Hyderabad and this also remained matter of concern of business community this time again.

HCCI Chief urged SSP to ensure that his force remained vigilant in this regard. He said that business community had no objection in temporary stay of flood affected people. He urged Sindh government and respective district administrations to make proper and effective planning for their rehabilitation in their home cities so that they could return to their normal life. Senior Vice President Najmuddin Qureshi thanked SSP. Vice President Awais Khan, MPA Nadeem Siddiqui, Chairman Law and Order Sub-Committee Mirza Hassan Masood Baig and others were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

HCCI Adeel Siddiqui Amjad Ahmed Sheikh Muhafiz Force

Comments

1000 characters

Trade centres, industrial zone: Muhafiz Force formed for security issues

Govt likely to revise RLNG tariff of $6.5/MMBTU

DISCOS: PD directed to carry out evaluation of assets by reputed firm

Catastrophes could become commonplace

Cotton crop: Aptma estimates $1.5bn production losses

IPU chief urges developed states to help Pakistan

IMF eyes expanded access to emergency aid for food shocks

Hike in prices of 10 medicines: Cabinet rejects health ministry’s summary

No restrictions on raw materials’ import: SBP

Schemes covering duty, tax remission: FBR unveils list of 854 active manufacturers

Army chief’s appointment should be based on merit: Imran Khan

Read more stories