Trade centres, industrial zone: Muhafiz Force formed for security issues

HYDERABAD: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Sheikh said a 'muhafiz force' comprising 80 policemen had been formed in the city which would deal with security issues of trade centres and industrial zone, and added that force would become operational from Monday.

He was addressing members of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) on Monday. He urged traders and businesspersons to install close circuit television cameras (CCTV in the market to be connected with police command and control centre so that security could be ensured and action could be taken against those committing crimes. He promised best available security for Hyderabad city. He said that flood affected people had arrived from areas where arms and crimes of murder were ordinary things.

The SSP told that he had asked SHOs to create database of flood affected people arriving in Hyderabad city. He added that snap checking of flood affected people would also be started and added that police posts would also be created in this regard.

President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddiqui congratulated SSP for being conferred with Sitara-e-Imtiaz (SI). He said that there was strong working relationship between the business community and district police.

HCCI chief added business community had always played its role in progress of the city. He stated that previously traders were being looted while they were transferring cash from banks to their workplace. He said business community wanted long term posting of dedicated officers like him in the district.

Siddiqui said that police had done a good job by launching a crackdown against criminal. He said flood was a natural calamity and business community had wholeheartedly worked for providing relief goods to affected communities. He said that it was not any favour of business community but its moral responsibility.

Adeel Siddiqui, however, reminded SSP Hyderabad previously during super floods 2010 hardened criminals had found space among flood affected people in Hyderabad and this also remained matter of concern of business community this time again.

HCCI Chief urged SSP to ensure that his force remained vigilant in this regard. He said that business community had no objection in temporary stay of flood affected people. He urged Sindh government and respective district administrations to make proper and effective planning for their rehabilitation in their home cities so that they could return to their normal life. Senior Vice President Najmuddin Qureshi thanked SSP. Vice President Awais Khan, MPA Nadeem Siddiqui, Chairman Law and Order Sub-Committee Mirza Hassan Masood Baig and others were also present.

