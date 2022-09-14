AGL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
Envoy advocates further strengthening of Japan-Pakistan ties

Recorder Report Published 14 Sep, 2022 04:45am
KARACHI: Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Mitsuhiro Wada stressed upon the need for cooperation between Pakistan and Japan in the area and execution of the mutually cherished goals of economic cooperation in diverse fields.

Speaking at a reception in his honour organised by the Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF) here on Tuesday, the Japanese ambassador emphasised further strengthening of the fraternal and friendly relations between the two countries.

He expressed satisfaction over the existing cooperative bilateral relations between the two countries and hoped that both the sides will play galvanizing role for the promotion of Pakistan-Japan relations in coming years.

Mitsuhiro Wada said that his government will provide all possible assistance to Pakistan for flood-affected people.

He said that Japan government has already announced $ 7 million as emergency assistance to Pakistan for flood affected people in different parts of the country.

Earlier, Chairman PJBF Kalim Farooqi, Director PJBF and CEO United Marine Agency Sohail Shams and other members warmly welcomed the Japanese Ambassador and other guests at the event.

Speaking on this occasion, Kalim Farooqi thanked the Japanese ambassador and assured of his full cooperation. He said PJBF is working hard to promote bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Japan.

Sohail Shams, in his speech said that the current bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Japan is around $ 1.5 billion. He said there is huge potential to increase bilateral trade.

Murtaza Mandviwala also spoke on this occasion and thanked the Japanese ambassador and other guests for their support.

