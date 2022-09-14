Follow us

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba 14-09-2022 16:00 Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd 14-09-2022 16:30 Good Luck Industries Ltd. 15-09-2022 11:30 Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 15-09-2022 10:00 OLP Modaraba 15-09-2022 15:00 Ghandhara Industries Ltd 15-09-2022 11:00 First Al-Noor Modaraba 15-09-2022 15:30 Interloop Ltd 15-09-2022 09:00 Kohinoor Energy Ltd 15-09-2022 14:15 Al-Khair Gadoon Ltd 16-09-2022 14:00 OLP Financial Services Pak Ltd 16-09-2022 10:00 Pakistan PVC Ltd 16-09-2022 09:30 Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd 16-09-2022 15:00 Ismail Industries Ltd 16-09-2022 11:30 Kot Addu Power Co Ltd 16-09-2022 10:30 J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd 16-09-2022 11:00 Gatron (Industries) Ltd 17-09-2022 11:30 Macter International Ltd 17-09-2022 11:00 Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd 17-09-2022 15:30 Tariq Glass Industries Ltd 17-09-2022 11:00 Hum Network Ltd 19-09-2022 13:00 Pakistan International Bulk Terminal 19-09-2022 14:00 Altern Energy Ltd 19-09-2022 12:30 JS Global Capital Ltd 19-09-2022 11:00 Bolan Castings Ltd 19-09-2022 11:30 Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 20-09-2022 10:00 Fauji Cement Company Ltd 20-09-2022 11:00 Fauji Foods Ltd 20-09-2022 11:00 Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 20-09-2022 10:30 Nishat Mills Ltd 20-09-2022 14:00 Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering 21-09-2022 13:00 Buxly Paints Ltd 24-09-2022 11:30 Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 28-09-2022 10:00 Hafiz Ltd 06-10-2022 11:30 =========================================================

