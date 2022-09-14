Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba 14-09-2022 16:00
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd 14-09-2022 16:30
Good Luck Industries Ltd. 15-09-2022 11:30
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 15-09-2022 10:00
OLP Modaraba 15-09-2022 15:00
Ghandhara Industries Ltd 15-09-2022 11:00
First Al-Noor Modaraba 15-09-2022 15:30
Interloop Ltd 15-09-2022 09:00
Kohinoor Energy Ltd 15-09-2022 14:15
Al-Khair Gadoon Ltd 16-09-2022 14:00
OLP Financial Services Pak Ltd 16-09-2022 10:00
Pakistan PVC Ltd 16-09-2022 09:30
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd 16-09-2022 15:00
Ismail Industries Ltd 16-09-2022 11:30
Kot Addu Power Co Ltd 16-09-2022 10:30
J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd 16-09-2022 11:00
Gatron (Industries) Ltd 17-09-2022 11:30
Macter International Ltd 17-09-2022 11:00
Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd 17-09-2022 15:30
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd 17-09-2022 11:00
Hum Network Ltd 19-09-2022 13:00
Pakistan International
Bulk Terminal 19-09-2022 14:00
Altern Energy Ltd 19-09-2022 12:30
JS Global Capital Ltd 19-09-2022 11:00
Bolan Castings Ltd 19-09-2022 11:30
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 20-09-2022 10:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 20-09-2022 11:00
Fauji Foods Ltd 20-09-2022 11:00
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 20-09-2022 10:30
Nishat Mills Ltd 20-09-2022 14:00
Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering 21-09-2022 13:00
Buxly Paints Ltd 24-09-2022 11:30
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 28-09-2022 10:00
Hafiz Ltd 06-10-2022 11:30
